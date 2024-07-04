India Hospital Beds Markets, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2030F: ICU Beds Segment is Experiencing the Fastest Growth, with West India Emerging as the Largest Regional Market

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Hospital Beds Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India Hospital Beds Market was valued at USD 834.61 million by 2024 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 7.99% through 2030

As of 2020, India possesses a total of 43,486 private hospitals, 1.18 million beds, 59,264 ICUs, and 29,631 ventilators. In contrast, there are 25,778 public hospitals with 713,986 beds, 35,700 ICUs, and 17,850 ventilators. Private infrastructure constitutes approximately 62% of India's overall health infrastructure.



One of the primary drivers of the hospital beds market in India is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Conditions like heart disease (In India, the burden of cardiovascular disease (CVD) is significantly greater than the global average. For instance, the age-standardized death rate for CVD in India (282 deaths per 100,000) exceeds the global rate (233 deaths per 100,000)), diabetes, and cancer necessitate long-term patient care, often require hospital stays. This not only increases the demand for hospital beds but also highlights the importance of having adequate and well-equipped healthcare facilities.



Additionally, India's aging population is another significant factor contributing to market growth. As the elderly population increases, so does the need for healthcare services, including hospital stays. According to the UN Population Fund, the number of elderly people in India is expected to reach 173 million by 2026, illustrating the potential for increased demand for hospital beds. Providing comfortable and specialized care for the elderly becomes crucial in this context.



Likewise, the emergence of smart beds and beds with advanced features such as electric adjustability, side rails, and in-built pressure relief mattresses is another trend shaping the future of India's hospital beds market. These advancements not only enhance patient comfort but also improve the overall quality of care. Healthcare providers are increasingly investing in these advanced beds to ensure better patient outcomes and satisfaction.





Increasing Focus on Patient Comfort and Safety



The concept of patient-centric care, which places the patient's needs and comfort at the center of healthcare delivery, is gaining immense popularity in India. This approach recognizes the importance of tailoring healthcare services to individual patients, ensuring their well-being and satisfaction.



As part of this patient-centric approach, hospitals in India are increasingly focusing on enhancing the quality and features of the beds provided to patients. Recognizing that a comfortable and safe bed is crucial for patient recovery and overall experience, hospitals are investing in technologically advanced hospital beds.



These advanced hospital beds are designed to prioritize patient comfort and safety. They come equipped with a range of features, including adjustable heights, tilting capabilities, and built-in pressure relief mattresses. Some even incorporate smart technology, enabling healthcare providers to remotely monitor patients' vital signs and ensure timely intervention.



This trend towards patient-centric care and advanced hospital beds is not only driven by the healthcare sector but also supported by both the government and the private sector. The government's initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure and services have resulted in increased investment in state-of-the-art hospital beds. Simultaneously, private hospitals, in their commitment to delivering superior patient care, are actively investing in high-quality beds that promote a healing and comfortable environment.



Segmental Insights

Product Type Insights



Based on the category of product type, the general beds segment emerged as the dominant player in the Indian market for hospital beds in 2024. General beds, also known as standard or manual beds, are typically more affordable compared to specialized beds such as ICU beds, birthing beds, and respiratory beds. This cost advantage makes general beds a practical choice for a larger number of hospitals, particularly those operating under tight budget constraints.



With their versatility, general beds can accommodate a wide range of patients, offering a flexible solution that caters to diverse needs. This adaptability further enhances their appeal to hospitals seeking a cost-effective and efficient option. It is worth noting that smaller hospitals, particularly those with up to 100 beds, dominate the market in India, especially in rural and suburban areas. These hospitals often opt for general beds due to their affordability and versatility, ensuring that they can provide quality care to their patients while managing their resources effectively.



Regional Insights



North India emerged as the dominant region in the India Hospital Beds Market in 2024, holding the largest market share in terms of both value and volume. North India, a region known for its vibrant culture and diverse landscapes, is home to some of the most populous states in the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan. With a significant population density, the demand for healthcare services is naturally higher in this region. The need for hospital beds is particularly prominent, as the growing population seeks access to quality healthcare.



Fortunately, North India boasts a robust healthcare infrastructure with a substantial number of both public and private hospitals. This ensures that residents have access to a wide range of medical facilities and services. Among these, the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) stands out, offering exceptional opportunities for revenue generation per bed. This is primarily due to the significant supply-demand mismatch in the country, making Delhi NCR a highly sought-after destination for healthcare services.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the India Hospital Beds Market.

Arjohuntleigh Healthcare India Private Ltd.

Stryker India Pvt. Ltd.

Midmark India Pvt. Ltd.

Paramount Bed India Pvt. Ltd.

Godrej Interio

Hill Rom India Private Ltd. (Baxter International Inc)

Gita Mediquip Pvt. Ltd.

Surgical Mall Of India Private Limited

Gentek Medical

GPC Medical Ltd.

Report Scope:



India Hospital Beds Market, By Product Type:

General Beds

Pediatric Beds

Birthing Beds

Respiratory Beds

ICU Beds

Bariatric Beds

Others

India Hospital Beds Market, By Technology:

Electrical

Semi-Electric

Mechanical

Others

India Hospital Beds Market, By Application:

Intensive Care

Non-Intensive Care

India Hospital Beds Market, By Treatment:

Acute Care

Long-term Care

Critical Care

Others

India Hospital Beds Market, By Sector:

Private

Public

India Hospital Beds Market, By Region:

North India

East India

West India

South India

