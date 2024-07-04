United States Ad Spending 2024: A Rebound for Social, a Final Surge for CTV and an Endless Boom for Retail Media

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Ad Spending 2024: A Rebound for Social, a Final Surge for CTV, and an Endless Boom for Retail Media" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Total media ad spending growth has stabilized, and digital ad spending is set for an extended period of low double-digit annual increases. Amazon, TikTok, and Instagram will be the main growth drivers this year.

Total media and digital ad spending will grow at a healthy pace for most of the rest of the decade. Retail media and connected TV (CTV) remain the hottest stories, although traditional search and social networks are by far the largest categories for spending.

Key Question: What is the outlook for total and digital ad spending across the major formats, channels, and platforms in 2024 and beyond?

Key Stat: Traditional search - which excludes retail media search - remains the biggest draw for marketing spend, to Google's benefit. Social network ad spending will overtake it by 2026, however.

Executive Summary

Total media ad spending is in good shape, thanks to relentless growth from digital

Digital ad spending is splintering across formats and channels, and there are many winners

Among companies, Amazon's surge overshadows everything else

Retail media remains the fastest-growing segment in digital advertising

Social network ad spending is back on track

CTV ad growth is set for its final acceleration

Traditional TV remains enormous, and this year it will actually grow a little

Charts

US Ad Spending on Select Media Formats and Channels, 2024 (billions)

US Digital Ad Spending, 2022-2028 (billions, % change, and % of total media ad spending)

US Display and Search Ad Spending, 2024 (billions, % change, and % of total digital ad spending)

Amazon Is Closing In on Meta, as the Duopoly Fades and the Triopoly Solidifies (% of US digital ad spending among select companies, 2021-2026)

Companies With Over $2 Billion in US Net Digital Ad Revenues, 2024 (billions)

US Retail Media Ad Spending, 2022-2028 (billions, % change, and % of digital ad spending)

US Social Network Ad Spending, 2022-2028 (billions, % change, and % of digital ad spending)

US Connected TV (CTV) Ad Spending, 2022-2028 (billions, % change, and % of digital ad spending)

US Traditional TV Ad Spending, 2022-2028 (billions, % change, and % of total media ad spending)

