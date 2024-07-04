Medical Laser Technologies Global Market Research Report 2024-2029: Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures, Growing Preference for Aesthetic and Cosmetic Surgeries

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Laser Technologies - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall global market for medical laser technologies is forecasted to touch US$6.4 billion in 2024.

This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Medical Laser Technologies market for the period 2020-2029 in terms of value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2023 through 2029.

North America dominates the global demand for medical laser technologies with an estimated 37% share in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing market, boasting a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate of 16.7% during the analysis period 2023 to 2029.

The medical laser technologies market is experiencing a rapid growth, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, growing preference for aesthetic and cosmetic surgeries, and rising incidences of vascular and ocular disorders. Within this market, the aesthetic and cosmetic application segment currently commands the largest market share, reflecting the growing consumer interest in enhancing appearances.

Additionally, the cardiovascular application segment emerges as the fastest-growing market segment, driven by technological advancements, notably in treating vascular diseases.

Research Findings & Coverage

The worldwide market for Medical Laser Technologies is analyzed in this report with respect to technology types, applications, end-use facilities, major geographic regions and key countries

The market share analysis covered for Medical Laser Technologies based on the segmentation mentioned above; current market size estimation, revenue projections for the analysis period provided through 2029

The study discusses key trends, R&D, technology updates and emerging applications of Medical Laser Technologies that influence the market growth

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, capacity expansions, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments by the major players

The report includes 219 data tables covering market numbers by segments and regions with graphical representation for each table

Brief business profiles of major companies covered (18): Alcon Inc. Alma Lasers, Ltd. Bausch Health Companies Inc. Bausch + Lomb Corporation BIOLASE, Inc. Boston Scientific Corporation Candela Corporation Carl Zeiss AG Cutera, Inc. Cynosure Lutronic, Inc. Fotona d.o.o. IRIDEX Corporation Koninklijke Philips N.V. LASOS Lasertechnik GmbH Lumenis Be Ltd. Lumibird Medical STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. Topcon Corporation

The industry guide includes the contact details for 205 companies

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Foreword

1.1.2 History of Medical Lasers

1.1.3 Properties of Laser Light

1.1.4 Effects of Laser-Tissue Interactions

1.1.5 Types of Lasers

1.1.6 Medical Lasers Applications

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Revolutionizing Peripheral Vascular Care: Excimer Laser Atherectomy and Drug-Coated Balloon Combo

2.2 Laser Technology Innovations: Transforming Dermatology and Aesthetics

2.3 Innovative Laser Diode-Powered PA system Enhances Breast Disease Diagnosis

2.4 Pioneering Laser Indices Revolutionize Precision Skin Blemish Treatment

2.5 Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment with Ultrafast Laser Technology

2.6 Innovative Laser-Ultrasound Technique Ensures Safe and Effective Plaque Removal

2.7 Advancing Medicine: The Future of Laser Surgery and Low-Level Laser Therapy

2.8 Thulium Fiber Lasers: Revolutionizing Prostate Enucleation Surgery

2.9 2 m Laser Technology: Enhancing Surgical Precision and Safety

2.10 Innovative Laser Technologies Transform Pain Management

3. KEY MARKET PLAYERS

3.1 Alcon Inc.

3.2 Alma Lasers, Ltd.

3.3 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

3.3.1 Solta Medical

3.4 Bausch + Lomb Corporation

3.5 BIOLASE, Inc.

3.6 Boston Scientific Corporation

3.7 Candela Corporation

3.8 Carl Zeiss AG

3.8.1 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

3.9 Cutera, Inc.

3.10 Cynosure Lutronic, Inc.

3.11 Fotona d.o.o.

3.12 IRIDEX Corporation

3.13 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

3.14 LASOS Lasertechnik GmbH

3.15 Lumenis Be Ltd.

3.16 Lumibird Medical

3.16.1 Optotek Medical d. o. o.

3.17 STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

3.18 Topcon Corporation

4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

4.1 April 2024

4.1.1 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Acquires D.O.R.C and Expands Ophthalmic Portfolio

4.1.2 Cutera Releases Laser-Based Multi-Application Platform in the North American Market

4.2 February 2024

4.2.1 BIOLASE Unveils All-Tissue Laser System at Chicago Midwinter Meeting 2024

4.2.2 IRIDEX Corp. Announces European Patent Grant for Innovative Laser System

4.2.3 Cutera Announces Launch of Laser-Based Dermatology Device at IMCAS 2024

4.3 January 2024

4.3.1 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Launches Femtosecond Laser Platform in the United States

4.3.2 Bausch + Lomb Announces FDA Approval for TENEOT Excimer Laser Platform

4.3.3 IRIDEX Corp. Unveils New Lasers for Treatment of Retinal Disorders and Glaucoma

4.4 December 2023

4.4.1 STRATA Skin Sciences Reinforces Sales of Excimer Lasers in Korea

4.5 November 2023

4.5.1 Alma Lasers Expands APAC Presence with New Subsidiary in Japan

4.6 October 2023

4.6.1 ZEISS Receives 510k Clearance on VISULAS yag Laser

4.7 September 2023

4.7.1 Cutera Unveils Novel Aesthetic Laser Platform

4.8 August 2023

4.8.1 ZEISS Expands Laser Vision Correction Portfolio and Enhances Therapeutic Lasers Portfolio

4.9 July 2023

4.9.1 Alma Completes Acquisition of Long-Term Chinese Distributor

4.9.2 Alma Lasers Introduces Novel Vascular Laser in the U.S. Market

4.10 June 2023

4.10.1 Candela Corp. Secures FDA Approval for Usage of Pulsed Dye Lasers in Pediatric Care

4.10.2 IRIDEX Unveils 5th Generation PASCAL Laser System

4.10.3 Cutera Receives FDA Approval for Market's First 1726 nm Laser for Acne Treatment

4.11 May 2023

4.11.1 Quantel Medical Polska Renamed as Lumibird Medical Polska

4.11.2 STRATA's XTRAC Excimer Lasers Now Available in the Indian Market through Partnership with Spectra Medical

4.11.3 Johnson & Johnson Vision Unveils Innovative Femtosecond Laser

4.11.4 Topcon Becomes Exclusive Distributor of Espansione Group's Light-Based Technologies in South East Asia

4.12 April 2023

4.12.1 Lumibird Medical Expands Premium Nd:YAG/SLT laser range

4.12.2 Lumibird Medical's Vitra 2 Photocoagulation Laser Launched in Chinese Market

4.12.3 Lumibird Medical Unveils New Website Combining Quantel Medical & Ellex Products

4.12.4 Johnson & Johnson Vision Obtains FDA Approval for Femtosecond Laser

4.13 March 2023

4.13.1 Candela Corp. Achieves FDA Approval for New Indications of PicoWay Laser

4.13.2 ZEISS Expands Ophthalmology Consumables Production Facility in France

4.13.3 Philips Laser Sheath Tested and Proved Efficient for Early Removal of CIEDs

4.13.4 Rebranding of Lumibird Medical's Ophthalmology Brands

4.13.5 STRATA Unveils Comprehensive XTRAC Excimer Laser Website for Patients

4.13.6 Johnson & Johnson Secures CE Mark Certification for Femtosecond Laser

4.14 February 2023

4.14.1 BIOLASE Launches Dental Lasers E-Commerce Website in the U.S.

4.14.2 BIOLASE Introduces New Fractional Handpiece with Er, Cr:YSGG Laser

4.14.3 Candela's Non-Ablative Fractional Laser Secures Health Canada Licensing

4.15 January 2023

4.15.1 STRATA Partners with MINO Labs to Enter Mexican Market

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Medical Laser Technologies Market Overview by Type

5.1.1 Medical Laser Technology Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.1.1 Solid-State Lasers

5.1.1.2 Gas Lasers

5.1.1.3 Diode Lasers

5.1.1.4 Dye Lasers

5.2 Global Medical Laser Technologies Market Overview by Application

5.2.1 Medical Laser Technologies Application Market Overview by Global Region

5.2.1.1 Aesthetics/Cosmetics

5.2.1.2 Dermatology

5.2.1.3 Cardiovascular

5.2.1.4 Obstetrics & Gynecology

5.2.1.5 Ophthalmology

5.2.1.6 Urology

5.2.1.7 Dentistry

5.2.1.8 Other Applications

5.3 Global Medical Laser Technologies Market Overview by End-User

5.3.1 Global Medical Laser Technologies End-User Market Overview by Global Region

5.3.1.1 Hospitals

5.3.1.2 Specialty Clinics

5.3.1.3 Other End-Users

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest of World

PART D: ANNEXURE

1. Research Methodology

2. Feedback

