Global Automotive Seat Industry Research 2024-2032 with Asia-Pacific Spearheading Growth

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Seat Market Report by Seat Type, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Energy Source Type, Technology, Regions and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Automotive Seat Market is poised to expand significantly, reaching a remarkable US$ 105.65 Billion by 2032 from its current value of US$ 74.42 Billion in 2023. This projection, coupled with a substantial CAGR of 3.97% between 2024 and 2032, underscores the immense growth potential of the market.



The automotive seat is essential to a vehicle as it comforts the driving person. Moreover, these seats also offer a stylish look to a vehicle as they can integrate various interior parts and different fabric materials. In addition, automotive seats are considered one of the crucial components in vehicles as they are designed to support the thighs, the buttocks, the lower and upper back, and head support. They are usually made up of steel, aluminum, or mixed material. One of the major factors driving the automotive seat market share is rising sales of passenger, electric & commercial-type vehicles across the globe.





As there is a surge in automotive vehicle sales, there will also be a rise in the demand for automotive seats, driving the market forward. As technological advancements continue, technology is integrated with car seats, offering better control and flexibility. Such advancements, too, are fueling the growth of the automotive seat market. The rising popularity of personal vehicles further supports this growth, driven by a rise in social media, for example, Instagram reels or YouTube shorts. Many people promote vehicle comfort on these channels, generating a craving in the audience to buy these vehicles.



The rising temperatures due to climate change make it more difficult for drivers and passengers to travel comfortably in vehicles. Because of these environmental challenges, the automotive seat market is expected to incorporate new technologies. For instance, if a passenger car is parked in the sun all day, the trapped heat can make it uncomfortable for the driver and passengers to sit there.



Car seats can now be cooled or heated using new technology. They have small holes and built-in coolers and fans to keep you cool. For cold weather, there are also heaters in the seats. This kind of seating is becoming more popular. Heated, Powered, and ventilated applications are now available and used in many low-cost vehicles. In October 2022, NHK Spring Co. Ltd developed innovative automobile seats to reduce motion sickness, including a headrest with a unique structure and hand support for smartphone use. The effectiveness of these designs has been proven, and the company aims to increase its value in preparation for the gradual commercialization of automated driving technology.



Asia-Pacific Automotive Seat Market



Automotive seat market in the Asia Pacific is thriving due to the rapidly growing automobile industry, supported by increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and the presence of major global and local automobile manufacturers. The diverse consumer base drives the demand for a wide range of automotive seating solutions, while technological innovation and cost-effective manufacturing further support market growth. Moreover, the increasing focus on electric vehicles (EVs) in the region is prompting the need for lightweight seats, favoring market growth.



The increasing need for affordable vehicles in Asian countries like South Korea, China, Japan, and India can be linked to changes in consumer behavior brought about by pandemics. With the rise in vehicle manufacturing and sales, China is anticipated to become the fastest-growing automotive seat market in the region.



India's automotive market is the fastest-growing in the Asia-Pacific region. Although vehicle sales dropped significantly due to the pandemic, they have since rebounded and are expected to continue growing. In 2023, India sold over 4.1 million cars, sedans, and utility vehicles, an 8.2% increase from the previous year.



Global Automotive Seat Market News

In January 2024, Baby Jogger launched the City Turn convertible car seat in Canada. It features a secure rotating mechanism that allows for a 180-degree turn in rear-facing mode, bringing a child closer to the parent for easier access.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $74.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $105.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Product Portfolio & Product Launch in Last 1 Year, Revenue

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Gentherm Incorporated

IFB Automotive

Magna International Inc

Tata Autocomp Systems Limited

Grammar Seating Systems

Adient Inc

Lear Corporation

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Seat Type - Market breakup in 3 viewpoints

Bucket

Bench

Others

Vehicle Type - Market breakup in 2 viewpoints

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Vehicle Energy Source Type - Market breakup in 4 viewpoints

Gasoline

Diesel

Electric

LPG

Technology - Market breakup in 4 viewpoints

Powered Seats

Standard Seats

Ventilated Seats

Other Seats

Country - Market breakup in 25 viewpoints

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Belgium

Netherlands

Turkey

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dymqjq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment