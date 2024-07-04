Dassault Aviation Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dassault Aviation SA - Digital transformation strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides insight into Dassault's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.



Dassault Aviation SA (Dassault Aviation), a subsidiary of Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault SA, is a designer and manufacturer of combat aircraft and business jets. The company provides business jets under Falcon, military aircraft under Rafale and Mirage, and unmanned combat air vehicles (UCAV) under nEUROn brands.

Dassault Aviation serves defense, civil, and space satellite agencies. It also develops space transportation systems and micro launchers. The company offers various aerospace vehicles, including intermediate experimental vehicles, suborbital vehicles, and air-borne micro launchers. It has business presence in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and Asia-Pacific.



In 2019, the company introduced 24 hour "#DAStartupChallenge" at its Merignac and Aerocampus Aquitaine sites. It focuses on generating new ideas and exploring predictive maintenance solutions. French startups working in the areas of 3D printing, AI, big data, IoT, virtual and augmented reality, predictive maintenance, training, and robotics can participate in the challenge.



In 2019, Dassault Aviation introduced "Network of Excellence" and "Aeronautical Integrated Design" in partnership with Pune College of Engineering (CoEP) to support skill development. The Network of Excellence focuses on research, entrepreneurship, and training students in civil and military aeronautical fields. Additionally, both companies have also introduced the Dassault Skill Academy for providing training and education globally.



Scope

Dassault Aviation is accelerating its digital transformation by establishing R&D programs, deploying digital platforms, and investing in emerging technology solutions across its businesses. The company is leveraging IoT, AI, and big data technologies to improve the monitoring and analytical capabilities of its existing and new products and solutions. It monitors the production system, captures, and stores diverse amount of data related to design, production, flight tests, and operations into a single platform to improve aircraft operations.

Dassault Aviation has been implementing its AI expertise into its systems since many years, it has increased implementation of AI for ground assistance and maintenance systems as well as embedded systems. It is also exploring the use of AI to enhance the operational performance of aviation, to harness the full potential of the concept of collaborative combat.

Dassault Aviation is focusing on strengthening internal capabilities by offering digital training and automating processes. Dassault Aviation, in collaboration with Thales signed an agreement to build an industrial center of excellence in the Belgium region. The center focuses on training and development of aeronautical engineers, automating production lines, UAV projects, additive manufacturing, simulation, predictive maintenance, and research related to advanced materials.

The company's "Leading Our Future" transformation plan enables it to develop and build aircraft tailored to existing and future customers. The plan relies on leveraging digital technology to respond to changing needs of military and civilian customers. This transformation is based on digital tools including big data, 3DExperience, SAP, collaborative engineering platform, and infrastructure upgrades.

