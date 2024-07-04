Premium Banking Services Tracker: Hong Kong (China SAR), Singapore, UAE, UK, US - H1 2024 Report Now Available

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premium Banking Services Tracker H1 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report tracks the products and services offered by different premium banking brands in five markets: the US, the UK, the UAE, Hong Kong (China SAR), and Singapore. Eight different categories of products and services are studied for each bank, with scores issued based on the comprehensiveness of their offerings. In addition, banks in each market are ranked to identify the leaders and laggards.



Premium banking markets vary across the world. For example, the UK and the US tend to have more basic offerings in terms of product range compared to banks in Asia-Pacific. Consumers in the former markets prefer to have their wealth managed by professional wealth managers, meaning services offered by premium banking providers are not much different from regular retail banks. Meanwhile, banks in the UAE provide a wide range of Sharia-compliant products and services to expand their customer bases.



Scope

There are more premium banking providers competing in Hong Kong (China SAR) and Singapore compared to the UK and the US.

Product and service options are also much wider in Asia-Pacific, with stronger referral programs compared to Western nations.

