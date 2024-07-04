Global Cruises Strategic Business Report 2024 with Coverage of Major Players Including AmaWaterways River Cruises, Avalon Waterways, Azamara Cruises

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cruise - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cruise was valued at an estimated US$9.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$19.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the cruise market is driven by several factors, including the increasing disposable income of middle-class consumers, the expanding availability of diverse and affordable cruise options, and the rising demand for unique travel experiences. Economic growth in emerging markets has opened up new customer bases, with more people seeking the allure of cruising as a convenient and enjoyable way to travel. Furthermore, the trend towards experiential travel, where travelers seek unique and memorable experiences, has fueled demand for themed cruises and journeys to exotic destinations.



Technological advancements have also played a pivotal role in market expansion, enabling cruise lines to offer enhanced onboard experiences and improved operational efficiencies. Marketing strategies targeting younger generations, such as millennials and Gen Z, through social media and influencer partnerships, have successfully broadened the appeal of cruising. Additionally, the industry's focus on health and safety measures has helped regain consumer confidence and stimulate market recovery. These combined factors are driving robust growth in the cruise market, positioning it for continued expansion in the coming years.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 158 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Ocean Cruise segment, which is expected to reach US$15.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.2%. The River Cruise segment is also set to grow at 12.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.6% CAGR to reach $3.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

