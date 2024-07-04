China Games Market Report Series Bundle 2024: Market Models and Gamer Behavior & Market Insights

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Games Market Report Series - 3 Report Bundle" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China remains a powerhouse in the global games industry. It is the largest games market globally with one-third of global PC and mobile games revenue generated domestically. At the same time, Chinese game companies are expanding their reach globally. Thus, it is important to deeply understand the Chinese gaming scene from companies & games-to-watch to regulations and games licenses.

These 2024 China Games Market Reports are presented in an all-new way. The report series now includes one Market Model report (May), one Gamer Behavior & Market Insights Report (June), and one Market Model Update Report (November).

Each report includes sections on PC, mobile and console segments. The Chinese Games Market Series provides a comprehensive guide and insightful analysis to those aiming to navigate and tap into the lucrative China gaming market.

Key takeaways from the China Gamer Behavior & Market Insights Report:



Emerging trends in PC and mobile gaming

PC gaming is seeing the largest increase in individual spending this year. 62% of PC gamers said they spent more this year than they did last year, with 19% claiming they spent at least 30% more than they did last year.

Steam maintained its position as the #1 PC game distribution platform in China, with gamers primarily accessing the international version of Steam without a VPN. 79.5% of PC gamers who play premium games use Steam.

The Mini Game segment has emerged as a major growth area within mobile gaming with approx. 650 million gamers playing them. According to the survey, 2/3 of mobile gamers are playing mini games daily or several times a week.

The rise of short video content and platform

5% of respondents learn about new video games from short video content, making it the most popular method. This popularity is more pronounced among mobile gamers, while it ranks at #4 for console gamers.

Over 4 in 10 gamers (43.9%) watch video game/esports livestreams with 68.6% using Douyin.

Other notable trends

According to our survey, 78.3% of gamers are aware of AIGC technologies and 37.3% of gamers are interested in the technology being applied to games.

It appears that youth gamer regulations, while effective in curbing game time for those under 18, may be having the opposite effect on gamers once they become adults. Gamers aged between 18-22, who were minors when youth gamer regulations were passed, play longer hours per week today than those that are 23+.

Japan has extended its lead as the #1 country for import game approvals and the US regained its #2 position. South Korea's #3 is notable given that 0 games from Korea were approved 3 years ago.

{INFOGRAPHIC_PLACEHOLDER}

This series includes 3 reports:

Market Model Report

Gamer Behavior & Market Insights Report

Market Model Update Report

Key Topics Covered:

CHINA MARKET MODEL REPORT TABLE OF CONTENTS

About the Report

Executive Summary

Market Model Infographic

2024 Market Model Market Model - All Platforms Market Model - Mobile Market Model - PC Market Model - Console Market Model - Export

Analysis & Demographics

Forward-Looking Analysis

Gamer Demographics

Appendix

Methodology

List of Exhibits

Domestic Video Games Market - Mobile, PC, Console

Gamer Demographics - Gender, Age & Devices

Gamer Demographics - Employment Status and Income

CHINA GAMER BEHAVIOR & MARKET INSIGHTS TABLE OF CONTENTS

About the Report

Executive Summary

Infographic

Growth Drivers & Inhibitors

Gamer Behavior Insights Gamers Spending Impact of Youth Regulations In-game Purchases Games Discovery Gamers and Great Firewall Attitudes to Cheating/Hacking in Online Games Game-related Payments Female Gamers in China

Mobile Game Market Insights Mobile Game Market Overview Popular Mobile App Stores Mobile mini games Mobile games monetization Mobile game spending Top 10 iOS Games in China

PC Game Market Insights PC Game Market Overview Premium game purchase Cross-platform gaming Top iCafe and Steam games

Console Game Market Insights Console Game Market Overview PlayStation and Nintendo market overview Console grey market overview Console gaming behavior

Esports, Live Streaming & Internet Cafes China's esports industry overview Trends in esports events and live streaming Esports hotels

Network & Technology 5G and broadband adoption overview China's walled garden AIGC in games

Localization & Payments Out-of-app monetization Collaboration between global IP and Chinese games

Financial & Investments Top 10 public game companies in China M&A activities overview

ISBN & Regulations NPPA approval forecast Regulations overview



Companies Featured

37 Interactive

Activision Blizzard

Alibaba

Apple

Baidu

Behaviour Interactive

Bilibili

Blizzard

Bytedance

CD Projekt Red

Century Huatong

Changyou

Coconut Island

Digital Extremes

Douyin

DouYu

Electronic Arts

Electronic Soul

From Software

FunPlus

G-Bits

Happy Elements

Hazelight Studios

Huawei

Huya

iDreamsky

IGG

Intiny

Irisloft

JJ World

Kingnet

Kingsoft

Koei Tecmo

Krafton

Kuaishou

Larian Studios

Magic Desing Studio

Microsoft

miHoYo

NetDragon

NetEase

Nintendo

Nvidia

OPPO

Others

Papergames

Perfect World

PocketPair

Recreate Games

Rockstar Games

Samsung

Seasun Games

Sony

TapTap

Tencent

Tuyoo

Ubisoft

Ultrapower

Valve

Veewo Games

Vivo

WeChat

Weibo

Wizard Games

XD Network

Xiaohongshu

Xiaomi

Yostar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhn78h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment