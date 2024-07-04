Oncology Nutrition Market is expected to grow at 7.14 % CAGR from 2023 to 2030 - Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Oncology Nutrition Market.

The oncology nutrition market is expected to grow at 7.14 % CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 2.25 billion by 2029 from USD 1.39 billion in 2023.

The Oncology Nutrition Market has experienced swift and substantial growth recently, with projections indicating that this expansion will continue from 2024 to 2030. The positive trajectory in market dynamics, combined with anticipated ongoing growth, suggests robust growth rates throughout the forecast period. In essence, the market is poised for significant development. Over the past few years, the Oncology Nutrition Market has seen rapid and considerable growth, and the forecasts for sustained expansion between 2024 and 2030 reflect a consistent upward trend, indicating strong growth rates in the future.

Oncology nutrition involves tailored dietary plans and interventions designed to meet the specific needs of cancer patients who often experience appetite loss, nutrient deficiencies, and weight fluctuations.

Proper oncological dietary support enhances the body's functioning, improves tolerance to cancer treatments, and boosts the overall quality of life for patients.

Malnutrition is prevalent among cancer patients, as the physical stress and changes induced by treatments often result in weight loss and nutrient deficiencies. Incorporating nutritional screening and assessment into cancer care is poised to drive advancements in the oncology nutrition sector.

Recent trends in oncology nutrition highlight research on the role of micronutrients in supporting cancer therapies. Additionally, the integration of digital nutritional platforms is emerging, offering personalized diets and remote support for cancer patients.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent Players – Competition Dashboard and Revenue Share Analysis, 2024

Company Profiles (Details – Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview)

Key Players - Danone S.A., Pfizer Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Grifols S.A., Baxter International, Inc., Nestle S.A., Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, Inc., Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Danone announced a partnership with Resilience, a digital oncology company, for improved nutritional care for cancer patients. The collaboration aims to develop a novel nutrition and oncology module integrated with Resilience’s digital oncology platform.

In July 2022, Nestle unveiled China's first Foods for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) manufactured especially for patients with tumor-related ailments, following a thorough five-year approval process with Chinese regulatory authorities

Report Scope:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Study period 2020-2030 Base year 2023 Estimated year 2024 Forecasted year 2023-2030 Historical period 2020-2030 Unit Value (USD Billion) Segmentation By Cancer Type, By, Nutrition, By Formula ,By End user, By Region By Cancer Type Blood Cancer Breast Cancer Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancers Liver Cancer Pancreatic Cancer By Nutrition Enteral Nutrition Parenteral Nutrition By Formula Standard Elemental Specialized By End user Hospitals Home care Others By Region North America Asia Pacific Europe South America Middle East Asia & Africa

Market Dynamics:

The oncology nutrition market is experiencing significant growth and transformation, driven by various dynamic factors:

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer - The rising incidence of cancer globally is a major driver for the oncology nutrition market. As the number of cancer patients increases, the demand for specialized nutritional support grows, highlighting the critical role of tailored dietary interventions in patient care.

Advancements in Cancer Treatment - Innovations in cancer treatments, including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies, have improved patient survival rates. However, these treatments often come with side effects that affect nutrition, such as nausea, vomiting, and appetite loss, increasing the need for effective nutritional support.

Awareness and Education - There is growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the importance of nutrition in cancer care. Educational campaigns and training programs are enhancing the understanding of how proper nutrition can improve treatment outcomes and patient quality of life.

Integration of Technology - The integration of digital health technologies is revolutionizing the oncology nutrition market. Digital platforms and mobile apps offer personalized dietary plans, remote monitoring, and virtual consultations, making it easier for patients to access nutritional support from the comfort of their homes.

Research and Development - Ongoing research into the role of micronutrients and other dietary components in cancer therapy is driving innovation. Studies are exploring how specific nutrients can enhance treatment efficacy, reduce side effects, and support overall health, leading to the development of new nutritional products and supplements.

Government and Organizational Support - Government initiatives and support from health organizations are bolstering the oncology nutrition market. Policies promoting nutritional care in oncology settings and funding for research projects are facilitating market growth and improving patient access to quality nutritional interventions.

Personalized Nutrition - The trend towards personalized medicine is extending to oncology nutrition. Tailored nutritional plans based on individual patient needs, genetic profiles, and specific cancer types are becoming more prevalent, ensuring that patients receive the most effective dietary support for their unique circumstances.

Economic Factors - Economic factors, including healthcare spending and reimbursement policies, influence the oncology nutrition market. Increased healthcare expenditure on cancer treatment and supportive care is driving market growth, while reimbursement policies are making nutritional products and services more accessible to patients.

On the basis of geography

The North American market for oncology nutrition is highly developed and among the largest worldwide, led by the United States, with Canada following closely. Factors that fuel the market include the region’s high cancer prevalence, growing awareness about the importance of nutrition in cancer care, and substantial investments in research and development.

In addition, to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

We have also focused on technological lead, profitability, company size, company valuation in relation to the industry and analysis of products and applications in relation to market growth and market share.

