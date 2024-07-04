Global Flexible Foam Market Projected to Hit USD 66.54 billion at a 5.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2032- Report by Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York USA, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Introduction:

The global flexible foam market was valued at USD 41.42 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to USD 66.54 billion by 2032. From 2024 to 2032, the market for virtual reality is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

What is Flexible Foam Used for?

The processed polymer or plastic that is made up of urethane linkages connecting hydrocarbons and other organic components is called flexible foam. Since flexible foam is lightweight, chemically stable, flexible, and long-lasting, it is an ideal material for usage in the automotive, oil and gas, and construction industries. It provides resistance against heat, moisture, and electricity as well. Flexible foams are mostly used in HVAC components, headrests, seating, headliners, armrests, vehicle & interior panels & skins, truck fenders, truck beds, and support rings for run-flat tires because of their improved design flexibility, increased strength, and weightlessness.

Moreover, the automotive industry is using more polyurethane foam due to ongoing developments in the material's technology. Flexible foam made of polyethylene (PE), polyurethane (PU), polypropylene (PP), and other materials.



Report Highlights:

Numerous variables, most notably the expansion of the bedding and furniture business driven by changing consumer tastes, have an impact on the market's growth rate.

It is anticipated that rising demand from the automobile sector will increase product demand.

The flexible foam market segmentation is mainly based on the type, application, and region.

In 2023, Asia Pacific accounted for a significant market share.

Market’s Key Companies:

BASF SE

Carpenter Co.

Dow Chemical Company

Foamcraft, Inc.

Foam Products Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

Rogers Corporation

JSP Corporation

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Zotefoams PLC

UBE Corporation

Armacell International S.A.

Flexible Foam Market Scope and Insights:

Report Attributes Details Market Value in 2024 USD 43.44 billion Market Value in 2032 USD 66.54 billion CAGR 5.5% Base Year 2023 Historical Data 2019 – 2022 Forecast Period 2024 – 2032

Market Dynamics:



Growth Factors:

Increased Demand from the Automotive Sector: The automobile industry drives a demand boom in the flexible foam market. Automotive manufacturers use flexible foam materials for interior trim, seats, and insulation components because they are lightweight and fuel-efficient. These foams have excellent vibration-dampening, sound absorption, and cushioning qualities.

Global infrastructure development and urbanization initiatives are driving the demand for flexible foam building materials. Polyurethane and polyethylene foams, which are preferred for insulation, padding, and sealing in structures, provide outstanding thermal insulation and adaptability.

Trends:

Rise in Electric Vehicles: The popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous driving technologies further increases the demand for noise-reducing materials and lightweight in car interiors. Adoption is also influenced by strict regulations on vehicle comfort and safety. To take advantage of opportunities in this market, industry players invest in R&D to develop innovative foam compositions and procedures.

The flexible foam market is driven by innovations in formulations and production methods, which are fueled by material technology innovation. These developments produce flexible foams that satisfy strict regulatory requirements and have improved qualities, including sustainability, comfort, and durability.

Restraints:

Volatility in Raw Material Prices: For foam producers, price fluctuations of essential ingredients such as polyols and diisocyanates have a direct impact on production costs. This unpredictable nature is influenced by variables like shifts in the price of crude oil and conflicts in the geopolitical arena. Manufacturers need help managing these swings; in order to stay profitable, they must modify their pricing policies and streamline their supply networks.

Geographical Insights:

The Asia-Pacific region held a sizeable portion of the flexible foam market in 2023. Demand is driven by urbanization and rapid industrialization in the packaging, furniture, automotive, and construction sectors. An increasing amount of infrastructure is being developed, which in turn is driving up demand for flexible foam insulation and sealing materials.

Moreover, North America's robust industrial base, especially in the furniture, construction, and automobile industries, significantly impacts the industry and drives demand for flexible foam products. The building industry's steady growth and strict energy-efficiency and safety rules further increase foam insulation demand.







Segmental Outlook:



By Type Outlook

Polyurethane Foam

Polyethylene Foam

Polypropylene Foam

Others

By Application Outlook

Furniture

Transportation

Consumer Goods

Packaging

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

