Assessment of the Global Market for Membranes, 2024-2029: DuPont, Toray Industries, and Hydranautics Dominate the Competitive Landscape

The global membranes market is projected to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.6% from USD 7.4 billion in 2024.

The increasing awareness and adoption of sustainable practices are driving the demand for membrane technologies. In regions facing water scarcity, desalination has become essential for ensuring a dependable supply of drinking water. Furthermore, there is a growing emphasis on water reuse and recycling in both municipal and industrial settings, highlighting the significance of advanced wastewater treatment technologies.

This report segments the membranes market based on material, technology, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products and services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and mergers and acquisitions associated with the membranes market.

The key players in this market are DuPont (US), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Hydranautics (US), Kovalus Separation Solutions (US), Pall Corporation (US), Veolia (US), Pentair (UK), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), Mann+Hummel (Germany), and The 3M Company (US).





Based on material, polymeric is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, in terms of value



Polymeric membranes are rapidly expanding in the market owing to numerous critical factors that highlight their adaptability, effectiveness, and suitability across diverse industries. A primary catalyst for this growth is the ongoing progress in polymer science and membrane production methods, resulting in the creation of exceptionally efficient and economical polymeric membranes. Progressions such as enhanced polymer compositions, surface alterations, and manufacturing processes have bolstered the efficacy and resilience of polymeric membranes, rendering them progressively competitive in contrast to alternative membrane varieties.



Based on application, water & wastewater treatment is the largest market during the forecast period, in terms of value



Water & wastewater treatment is the largest application for membranes in the market due to its critical role in addressing global water challenges. With increasing population growth, rapid urbanization, and industrialization, the demand for clean and safe water has soared, leading to a significant expansion in the water treatment sector. Membrane technologies offer versatile and effective solutions for purifying water and treating wastewater across various scales, from municipal to industrial applications. These membranes excel in removing contaminants, pathogens, and pollutants, producing high-quality treated water that meets stringent regulatory standards. Governments worldwide enforce regulations to protect public health and the environment, driving the adoption of membrane-based water treatment solutions.



Based on region, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for membranes, in terms of value



The Asia Pacific region comprises a diverse array of countries with differing levels of water resources and infrastructure development. Many nations in this region confront challenges such as water scarcity, pollution, and inadequate sanitation. Consequently, there is a notable uptake of membrane-based water treatment technologies to combat these issues. Membrane technologies present versatile and efficient solutions for purifying water from diverse sources, encompassing surface water, groundwater, and wastewater. They address the varied needs of urban and rural communities, as well as industrial and agricultural sectors.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 258 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Awareness About Water & Wastewater Treatment Stringent Wastewater Regulations Shift from Chemical to Membrane Treatment of Water Increasing Demand for Membranes from End-use Industries

Restraints Fouling and Scaling in Membranes High Capital Costs of Raw Materials Limited Compatibility and High Energy Consumption

Opportunities Rising Demand for Water Treatment in Emerging Economies Pressing Need for Freshwater Supply in Industries Circular Economy Initiatives

Challenges Issues Related to Lifespan and Efficiency of Membranes Discharge of Brine as Waste from RO Membranes High Initial Cost of Equipment



Companies Featured

DuPont

Toray Industries, Inc.

Hydranautics

Kovalus Separation Solutions

Pall Corporation

Veolia

Pentair

Asahi Kasei Corporation

LG Chem

MANN+HUMMEL

3M

ALSYS

Applied Membranes, Inc.

Aquaporin

AXEON Water Technologies

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS

Lenntech B.V.

Membrane Solutions (Nantong)

Membranium

Merck KGaA

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Permionics

Synder Filtration, Inc.

Scinor Water America, LLC

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

