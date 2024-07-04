U.S. Real Estate Photography Market Size, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts, 2024-2029 - AI Image Generation Poised to Heavily Damage U.S. Photo Agencies

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Estate Photography in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates, and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Instant access to hundreds of data points and trends:

Market estimates from 2014-2029

Competitive analysis, industry segmentation, financial benchmarks

Incorporates SWOT, Porter's Five Forces and risk management frameworks

Over the years to 2024, industry performance was susceptive to macroeconomic conditions, like declining unemployment and increasing per capita disposable income. The industry experienced volatility as the COVID-19 pandemic created unfavorable economic conditions, causing many establishments to temporarily close and limit their customer visits. In 2021, macroeconomic conditions recovered strongly, and revenue continued growing significantly through 2022. Revenue grew at a CAGR of 0.6% to $268.3 million over the last few years, including an estimated decrease of 2.3% in 2024.

Market share concentration for the Real Estate Photography industry in the U.S. is low, which means the top four companies generate less than 40% of industry revenue. The average concentration in the sector in the United States is 14%.

Market Insights

The price of photography sessions is a major form of competition

Real estate photography services primarily focus on luxury dwellings

Smartphone cameras will edge out professional photographic equipment, even within professional circles

Industry revenue depends on consumer spending

AI image generation is poised to heavily damage US photo agencies

