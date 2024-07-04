US Beauty Consumer Survey 2024: How Omnichannel Habits Are Evolving - Preferred Channels, Spending Patterns, and Subcategory Data

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Beauty Consumer: Exclusive Survey Shows How Omnichannel Habits Are Evolving" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "lipstick effect" is still going strong. This exclusive research shows that very few US beauty consumers plan to cut back spending in this category, and more of their purchases are shifting online.

This report will:

Share key insights from a November 2023 survey of US online beauty buyers, including preferred channels, spending patterns, and subcategory data.

Explain how Gen Z and millennial beauty consumers diverge.

Help brands and retailers prepare to meet the expectations of online beauty shoppers.

Report Features:

3 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/prer2s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.