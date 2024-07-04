The US Beauty Path to Purchase: Stores Play a Central Role, While Social's Influence Is Still Emerging

Dublin, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Beauty Path to Purchase: Stores Play a Central Role, While Social's Influence Is Still Emerging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital channels have redefined how beauty consumers discover and buy new products. This exclusive research shows how the beauty path to purchase continues to evolve across physical stores and online.

This report will:

Share top insights from our November 2023 survey of US online beauty buyers, including how consumers discover new brands and products, what factors drive conversion, and where purchasing takes place.

Help readers understand the role of social media and social commerce in the beauty consumer journey.

Help brands and retailers meet the preferences of online beauty shoppers by generation.

