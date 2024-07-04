Introducing Redodo's 12V 100Ah Bluetooth Lithium Battery: Real-Time Capacity Monitoring and Superior Performance

Shenzhen, China, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redodo , a renowned brand celebrated for its cutting-edge, high-value deep cycle lithium batteries designed for RVs, trolling motors, and off-grid systems, is thrilled to introduce its latest innovation July 2024: the 12V 100Ah Bluetooth Lithium Deep Cycle Battery . Designed for RV enthusiasts, boat owners, and off-grid adventurers, this new battery combines advanced Bluetooth technology with superior energy efficiency to revolutionize your power needs.

This battery comes with Smart Bluetooth 5.0, allowing users to link it to the Redodo APP for real-time monitoring of the battery's comprehensive status and data, such as SOC, charge/discharge/idle state, battery voltage, current, power, remaining capacity, battery temperature, and life cycles.





“Fuel Gauge” for the Battery: Real-Time Capacity Monitoring

Real-Time Monitoring: Bluetooth 5.0, as facilitated by the Redodo App, provides seamless auto-connectivity and comprehensive monitoring capabilities. Enabling real-time tracking of vital metrics such as charging status, voltage, amperage, and overall battery health.

Enhanced Control: Users can remotely control the battery switch and monitor the charging status, ensuring optimal performance and safety.

Privacy Assurance: The app is FCC certified and guarantees no personal data collection, addressing privacy concerns.

Grade-A LFP Cells and Innovative 100A BMS

Top-Quality Cells: Redodo is steadfast in its commitment to employing exclusively top-tier Automotive-grade LiFePO4 prismatic cells across its entire range of lithium batteries, ensuring that each Redodo lithium battery exhibits exceptional durability and longevity.

Advanced BMS: The enhanced BMS guarantees battery safety through features like over-discharge protection, over-current protection, short-circuit protection, high-temperature protection, low-temperature protection, over-charging protection, and more. The BMS also includes self-recovery protection and pre-charging to streamline operations and improve compatibility.

These advancements enable the battery to function steadily, intelligently, and safely. With this array of cutting-edge safeguards in place, customers can confidently depend on Redodo batteries to deliver consistent performance throughout their impressive 10-year service life.

Low Temperature Protection

Cold Weather Reliability: The low temperature protection of the Redodo 12V 100Ah Bluetooth Lithium Deep Cycle Battery is specifically designed to ensure safe and efficient charging in cold weather conditions. This feature allows the battery to be charged above 41℉ (5℃) while automatically cutting off the charging process when the temperature drops below 32℉ (0℃).

Charging batteries in cold temperatures can be challenging because low temperatures can affect the chemical reactions within the battery cells, leading to reduced charging efficiency and potential damage to the battery. By implementing a low temperature charging protection mechanism, Redodo addresses these challenges and safeguards the battery during the charging process.

Twice the Energy of a 12V 100Ah Lead-acid Battery

One outstanding feature of lithium battery is its high energy density. Redodo 12V 100Ah Bluetooth lithium battery has 1280Wh usable energy, weighing at 22.84 lbs which is 61% lighter than traditional lead-acid battery at 60 lbs.





For those who are seeking for battery replacement to lead acid battery, Redodo battery is a good choice for its high energy density and lightweight.

The Redodo 12V 100Ah Bluetooth battery costs $269.99.

About Redodo

Redodo is a premier provider of cutting-edge deep cycle lithium batteries, offering exceptional technology and excellent value. Committed to innovation and top-notch quality, Redodo specializes in delivering high-performance energy solutions for a wide array of uses, including RVs, boat trailer motors, off-grid life and more.

The company not only supplies lithium iron phosphate batteries but also leads the way in innovation, crafting comprehensive energy solutions for the future. By offering a range of accessories such as lithium battery chargers , inverters, MPPT controllers, battery monitors.

Redodo is reshaping the use of sustainable energy in both home and outdoor settings, seamlessly blending advanced technology with environmentally conscious practices.