Global Pregelatinized Starch Market Size To Worth USD 2.95 Billion By 2033 | CAGR OF 4.55%

New York, United States , July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pregelatinized Starch Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.89 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.95 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.55% during the projected period.





Pregelatinized starch is a type of carbohydrate that is boiled, dried, and then turned into powder or flake form. Potatoes, wheat, and arrowroot are used to make these carbohydrates. It is primarily used in food and beverage products, such as beverages, soups, baby food, and baked products. It dissolves very quickly. There is no threat to the environment because these starches break down naturally. Pregelatinized starch is also thought to be a non-GMO ingredient. Pregelatinized starches are known to retain the viscosity and functional properties of the original base material. Pregelatinized starch is a useful excipient for the food and pharmaceutical sectors because it becomes soluble in cold water after being boiled and dried in extruders or drum dryers. Pregelatinized starches, native or modified, dissolve rapidly in cold water and are excellent sources of granular starches for diet. It is anticipated that the increased requirement for processed foods will drive up demand for modified starch, which will drive the market. It also gives processed products nutritional components like color, flavor, and consistency, all of which lengthen the shelf life of food products. However, Pre-gelatinization is a difficult procedure that requires heating starch with steam or water to a boil. Natural starch is less expensive as an ingredient compared to pregelatinized starch.

Browse key industry insights spread across 215 pages with 117 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Pregelatinized Starch Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Source (Corn, Wheat, Potato, and Others), By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The corn segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global pregelatinized starch market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of source, the global pregelatinized starch market is divided into corn, wheat, potato, and others. Among these, the corn segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global pregelatinized starch market during the projected timeframe. Corn is a staple grain that is consumed in several countries and is well-liked all around the world. Corn, also known as maize, is the source of over three-fourths of the starch produced worldwide. Corn starch is a common source of starch used as a thickener or binder in the food industry.

The food & beverage segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global pregelatinized starch market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of application, the global pregelatinized starch market is divided into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and others. Among these, the food & beverage segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global pregelatinized starch market during the projected timeframe. The food and beverage sector continues to change due to the expanding concept of increased costs, functionality, convenience, and sustainability. It is used extensively in the food industry, it enhances the consistency of liquid medium at room temperature.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global pregelatinized starch market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global pregelatinized starch market over the forecast period. The region's economy remains robust due to the existence of important businesses in the food and beverage sector, such as Nestle, Kraft Heinz, and Ingredion Inc., and the increasing need for personal care and cosmetics. The pregelatinized starch market is expanding since these significant industry players are continuously focusing on creating new products and taking part in other strategic initiatives.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global pregelatinized starch market during the projected timeframe. Asia Pacific's growth is anticipated to be driven by the development of the pharmaceutical industry and the building of industrial infrastructure, and it is anticipated to increase at a significant rate throughout the projected period. In addition, the market has a lot of room to expand because of several factors, including the growing demand for cosmetics and packaged meals.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global pregelatinized starch market include Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Visco Starch, Galam, Banpong Tapioca Flour Industrial Co Ltd., Crest Cellulose, DFE Pharma, Karandikars Cashell Private Limited, Grain Processing Corporation, S A Pharmachem Pvt Ltd., Sudzucker Group, Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Roquette Frères, Manildra Group, and others.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, the plant-based chemical manufacturer Roquette has expanded its range of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients to include three new grades that are intended for use with moisture-sensitive active pharmaceutical and nutraceutical components. During CPHI Barcelona, LYCATAB CT-LM partially pregelatinized starch and MICROCEL 103 SD and MICROCEL 113 SD microcrystalline cellulose were introduced.

