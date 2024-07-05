Global Alkyl Ketene Dimer Market Size To Worth USD 524.4 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 4.66%

New York, United States , July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Alkyl Ketene Dimer Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 332.4 Million in 2023 to USD 524.4 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.66% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





Alkyl ketene dimer (AKD) is a chemical molecule commonly used as a sizing agent in the paper and pulp industries. It is used in the paper manufacturing process to improve the water resistance and printability of paper and paperboard. Alkyl ketene dimer works by producing a hydrophobic layer on paper fibers, preventing water penetration and increasing the quality of printed products. It is usually generated by the reaction of fatty acids with ketones derived from acetic acid or its derivatives. The AKD market's expansion is primarily driven by its critical position as a sizing agent in the paper and packaging industries, where it improves water resistance and printability. AKD is an important additive to the paper industry, increasing paper strength, stability, and quality by boosting sizing effects. Asia Pacific, notably China and India, is experiencing significant expansion in paper packaging, which is backed by AKD's involvement in addressing packaging sector demands. However, the AKD market faces challenges that include stringent regulatory requirements, competition from substitute products like rosin-based agents, fluctuating raw material costs, technological limitations, economic downturns affecting paper demand, and changing consumer preferences towards digital media.

Browse key industry insights spread across 217 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Alkyl Ketene Dimer Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Wax, Emulsion, and Others), By Grade (Technical Grade, Reagent Grade, and Chemical Grade), By Application (Printing Paper, Cardboard, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The wax segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the type, the alkyl ketene dimer market is classified into wax, emulsion, and others. Among these, the wax segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. The wax section is recognized for its outstanding performance and adaptability. The wax efficiently changes the surface qualities of materials like paper and cardboard, increasing strength, absorbency, and barrier properties. Its small particle size enables extensive penetration into non-woven fibers, which improves paper sizing, brightness, and printability.

The technical grade segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe.

Based on the grade, the alkyl ketene dimer market is divided into technical grade, reagent grade, and chemical grade. Among these, the technical grade segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe. The technical grade sector is distinguished by its ability to meet stringent industry standards for paper and paperboard applications. Technical grade AKDs have perfect control over molecular weight distribution, ensuring efficient penetration into paper fibers while avoiding viscosity concerns on paper machines.

The printing paper segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the alkyl ketene dimer market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the alkyl ketene dimer market is categorized into printing paper, cardboard, and others. Among these, the printing paper segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the alkyl ketene dimer market during the projected timeframe. Alkyl ketene dimers (AKDs) serve an important role in improving paper quality and processability in high-speed printing operations. For printing, AKD treatments improve ink absorption and drying speeds, reducing difficulties like as ink picking and feathering. This results in finer halftones and text at high press speeds while avoiding ink set-off.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the alkyl ketene dimer market over the forecast period.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the alkyl ketene dimer market over the forecast period. Rising regional demand for paper and pulp products drives the North American alkyl ketene dimer market. The United States and Canada are the region's primary users of the alkyl ketene dimer market, with the United States having the largest market. The rising consumption of paper-based products such as tissue paper, printing paper, and packaging materials contributes to the growth of the alkyl ketene dimer market in North America.

Asia Pacific is predicted to have the highest CAGR growth in the alkyl ketene dimer market over the forecast period. The increasing demand for alkyl ketene dimer in the Asia Pacific is being driven by rising development and production activities in industries such as paper and construction. Countries like China and India have emerged as high-growth hotspots as a result of fast-expanding paper output volumes from small and large paper mills in various locations.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key players in the alkyl ketene dimer market include Aries Chemical, Inc., SEIKO PMC, Yanzhou Tiancheng Chemical, Arakawa Chemical Industries, Atlas Organics Industries, Kemira Oyj, Oleon NV, GO YEN Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., Haihang Industry, Brightgreen, Plasmine Technology, Finor Piplaj Chemicals, Solenis, and Others.

Recent Developments

In September 2023, Kamira announced that costs for AKD wax-based sizing products in APAC are projected to jump by 10- 30%. The price change will take effect immediately or according to the terms of the current contracts. The decision is motivated by price increases for major raw materials.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the alkyl ketene dimer market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Alkyl Ketene Dimer Market, By Type

Wax

Emulsion

Others

Global Alkyl Ketene Dimer Market, By Grade

Technical Grade

Reagent Grade

Chemical Grade

Global Alkyl Ketene Dimer Market, By Application

Printing Paper

Cardboard

Others

Global Alkyl Ketene Dimer Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



