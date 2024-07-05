Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 1 July 2024 to 3 July 2024
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 486 shares during the period from 1 July 2024 to 3 July 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 0 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 1 July 2024 to 3 July 2024:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|1 July 2024
|300
|39.50
|39.50
|39.50
|11 850
|2 July 2024
|1 000
|39.51
|39.60
|39.40
|39 510
|3 July 2024
|2 186
|39.81
|39.98
|39.60
|87 025
|Total
|3 486
|138 385
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|1 July 2024
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|2 July 2024
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|3 July 2024
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|0
|0
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 3 486 shares.
On 3 July 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 815 615 own shares, or 3.34% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment