European Power Rental Market Report 2024, with Profiles of Key Players LOXAM, Boels Rental, Atlas Copco, Speedy Hire, Aggreko and Bredenoord

This study focuses on the overall European power rental market market revenues and forecasts of the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, the Nordics, and the rest of Europe. For purposes of this research, power rental is defined as generator sets rental that run on either gas, diesel, or any other fuel. These generator sets can be set up as transactional power or power projects that utilize fuel for power generation. This study does not include other rental equipment used for compression, cooling, heating, or others. The base year for the study is 2023.
The demand for power rental in Europe is poised to rise, primarily due to the aging infrastructure of power grids, the advantages of renting over owning, and the widening gap between peak electricity demand and the capacity available for dispatch.
The U.K. emerged as the leading power rental market in Europe in 2023. The country will continue to lead the market through the forecast period to 2030. The power rental market in France is expected to become the second largest power rental market in Western Europe by 2030, closely followed by Germany and Benelux.
This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the European Power Rental Market along with qualitative trends for the year 2023. The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the generator power rental market in Europe. Revenue figures consider the revenue generated from the rental of generator assets under the transactional and power project model.
The base year for the study is 2023 and the forecast period is from 2023 until 2030. Several global and regional power rental companies have a significant presence in the market.
This study captures the following information on the European power rental market:
- Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2023-2030)
- Growth Drivers & Restraints
- Market Trends
- Market Landscape
- Supplier Landscape
- Strategic Recommendations
- Quotes by Industry Participants
Companies Featured:
- Aggreko
- Ashtead Plant Hire Co. Ltd. (Sunbelt Rentals)
- Atlas Copco AB
- Atlas Copco Rental Europe
- Boels Rental
- Bredenoord
- Bruno SrL
- Caterpillar Inc.
- CGT Edilizia SpA
- Commercial De Maquinaria Morillo S.A
- General De Alquiler De Maquinaria S.A
- Generator Power Ltd.
- HKL Baumaschinen GmbH
- HSS Hire Group plc
- Kiloutou S.A.S.
- LOXAM Group
- Medipower SrL
- MT Milantractor SpA
- Power Electrics Generators Ltd.
- Red-D-Arc Inc.
- Renta AS
- Speedy Hire plc
- United Rentals Inc.
- Visa SpA
Key Topics Covered:
I. Scope of Research, Methodology
II. Market Definition
III. Segmentation by output range (over 1000 Kw, 501 to 1000 Kw, 100 to 500 Kw, less than 100 Kw))
IV. Executive Summary
a. Market share by end user
b. Major Data Points
c. European power rental market revenues, 2023 & 2030
d. Market drivers
e. Market restraints
f. Main market participants
g. Major trends
V. Market Drivers
VI. Market Restraints
VII. Market Trends
a. Raised in natural gas prices favors diesel generators
b. Eco-friendly power innovations
c. Connectivity
d. Advancements in combating wet stacking
VIII. Market data
a. Total market revenues (2023-2030)
b. European power rental market size and revenue, by country
c. Market share by business model
d. Market share by end user
e. Market share by fuel
f. Market share by output
g. Market share by application
IX. Competitive Landscape
a. Competitive factors
b. Market share by revenue
X. Company Profiles
a. LOXAM Group
b. Boels Rental
c. Atlas Copco AB
d. Speedy Hire Plc
e. Aggreko PLC
f. Bredenoord GmbH
XI. Country Analysis
a. United Kingdom
b. France
c. Benelux
d. Germany
e. Nordics
f. Spain
g. Italy
h. Rest of Europe
