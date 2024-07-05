Dutch IR awards 2024 winners announced

ASML Holding takes home two awards

Caroline Vogelzang wins NEVIR Lifetime Achievement Award

Amsterdam, 5 July, 2024: For the seventeenth consecutive year, the Dutch IR Awards, hosted by the Netherlands Association for Investor Relations (NEVIR), celebrated the outstanding work and achievements of Dutch listed companies and Investor Relations professionals in the field of investor relations and financial communications in the Netherlands.

The winners of the Dutch IR Awards 2024 are:





AEX Company of the Year: ASML Holding

IR professional of the Year AEX: Michel Hulters, ASR Nederland

AMX Company of the Year: Arcadis

IR professional of the Year AMX: Rutger Relker, Aalberts

AScX Company of the Year: Fastned

IR professional of the Year AScX: Serge Enneman, CM.com

Best ESG Engagement: ASML Holding

Best Investor Event: Shell

Best Website: Heineken

Most Improved Company: NN Group

Best Young Talent in IR: Michael Schenk, KPN

For the second time in the awards’ seventeen year history, NEVIR presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to recognise the contributions and career achievements of individuals who promote the role of IR and who have played an important role within the Dutch IR community.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Caroline Vogelzang

We are happy to announce that Caroline Vogelzang, a former NEVIR Board member, is the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. Caroline’s dedication to the IR profession and to the NEVIR can be seen through her countless achievements. She set up NEVIRPEDIA, a guide that provides guidance on all terminology used within the IR community.

NEVIR Chairman of the Board, Andreas Bork, said:

“On behalf of the entire NEVIR Board, we want to congratulate all of our winners for their outstanding achievements over the course of 2023! I’d also like to say thank you to my fellow Board members who worked hard to bring this event to life.”

NEVIR Board member and Dutch IR Awards 2023 host, Kirsten van Rooijen, said:

“It was a pleasure to host the 17th annual Dutch IR Awards 2024 on the SS Rotterdam. I would like to congratulate all of our winners for their achievements during 2023. I’d also like to thank our sponsors for their continued support of the Dutch IR community. The number of participants was at a record high, same as the number of participants of the II Research survey that underpins the nomination of the IR awards. We had a great show aboard the SS Rotterdam”

The nominations for the Dutch IR Awards are based on European research by II Research, a Institutional Investor company, which incorporates feedback from global buy and sell-side professionals. The 2024 award ceremony was held on July 4 on the SS Rotterdam in Rotterdam.

SPONSORS

We would like to thank our sponsors for making the NEVIR Dutch IR Awards 2024 possible.

Platinum: ING, ABN AMRO | ODDO BHF, CMI2I, Georgeson | Computershare, Ingage

Gold: Euronext, Notified, FGS Global,

Silver: NFGD, S&P Global, Q4, Tangelo

Sponsoring through services / products: NFGD, II Research

The publication of this press release has been made possible by GlobeNewswire by Notified.





Attachment