Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LinkedIn Marketing 2024: The B2B Social Platform Is Gaining B2C Interest" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

LinkedIn is at a turning point: Users are more engaged than ever, ad revenues are rising, and creators are inking deals on the platform. And LinkedIn's appeal among both B2B and B2C marketers is growing.

LinkedIn is gaining momentum as users flock to it for news, conversation, and insights related to their fields. The company is rolling out new ad formats that are attracting attention, while creators find sponsored content opportunities on the platform. Both B2B and B2C marketers are taking notice.

Key Question: Why is LinkedIn seeing an uptick in users and increased interest from B2C advertisers?

Key Stat: 70% of marketers thought LinkedIn provided a positive ROI for their company, per an August 2023 Hootsuite survey.

Key Report Features:

2 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

5 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making.

6 Expert Perspectives: Insights from industry and company leaders.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

LinkedIn is having a moment

LinkedIn now looks more like a typical social network

Brands are more interested in LinkedIn

Influencer marketing has come to LinkedIn

Takeaways for B2C marketers

Interviews

Sources

Media Gallery

Charts

Confidence Level of Marketers Worldwide That Social Media Platforms Deliver a Positive Return on Investment (ROI) for Their Company, Aug 2023 (% of respondents)

LinkedIn Captures a Small Portion of the Social Network Ad Market

Gen Z Is the Fastest-Growing Age Demographic on LinkedIn

LinkedIn's Ad Revenue Will See Double-Digit Growth Over Next Three Years

Sponsored Content Spend Is Continuing Its Double-Digit Growth

Interviewed for This Report

Colleen Fielder - Basis Technologies, Group Vice President, Social and Partner Marketing Solutions

Brendan Gahan - Creator Authority, Co-Founder and CEO

Cristina Lawrence - Razorfish, Executive Vice President, Marketing Strategy - Consumer and Content Experience and Razorfish North America Social Discipline Lead

Joe Schlesinger - Gupta Media, Group Account Director

Jordan Schultz - Known, Vice President, Head of Social and Digital Creative

Neil Waller - Whalar, Co-Founder

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/do0z6x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment