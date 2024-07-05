Crawler Excavators Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Emergence of Electric and Hybrid Excavators Throws the Spotlight on Sustainable Solutions - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crawler Excavators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Crawler Excavators was valued at an estimated US$31.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$42.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







There is increasing integration of smart technologies and automation in crawler excavators. Features such as GPS systems, telematics, and advanced hydraulic controls are becoming standard, enhancing the efficiency, precision, and safety of these machines. These technological advancements enable real-time monitoring of machine performance, predictive maintenance, and improved fuel economy, which are highly valued in the construction and mining industries. Another trend is the development of specialized crawler excavators, such as amphibious models for wetland environments and long-reach variants for deep excavation tasks. These specialized machines cater to niche applications, expanding the market`s scope.



Additionally, there is a growing focus on waste management and recycling applications, where crawler excavators are used for handling and processing industrial and construction waste. As environmental regulations become stricter, the demand for crawler excavators equipped to handle such tasks is expected to rise. Overall, the combination of technological innovation, specialization, and expanding applications underscores the dynamic evolution of the crawler excavator market.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Construction & Infrastructure Application segment, which is expected to reach US$19.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.9%. The Mining Application segment is also set to grow at 3.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $8.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.9% CAGR to reach $9.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Crawler Excavators Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Crawler Excavators Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

How is the Global Crawler Excavators Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Atlas GmbH, Brenner Machinery Co Ltd, CNH Industrial America LLC (CASE Construction), and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 218 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $31.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $42.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Infrastructure Investments Propel Growth in Crawler Excavator Market

Technological Advancements in Crawler Excavators Drive Adoption

Stringent Emission Regulations Create Demand for Eco-Friendly Excavators

Urbanization Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Crawler Excavators

Rising Demand in the Construction Sector Spurs Market Growth

Advancements in Hydraulic Technology Strengthen Business Case for Crawler Excavators

Automation and Smart Features Generate Demand for Next-Gen Excavators

Expansion of Mining Activities Drives Demand for Heavy-Duty Crawler Excavators

Increased Focus on Operator Safety Accelerates Demand for Enhanced Safety Features

Emergence of Electric and Hybrid Excavators Throws the Spotlight on Sustainable Solutions

Rental Services Market Growth Sustains Demand for Crawler Excavators

Innovative Attachment Solutions Expand Functional Capabilities of Crawler Excavators

Rising Infrastructure Projects in Developing Countries Propel Market Growth

Adoption of Telematics and IoT Solutions Strengthens Business Case for Intelligent Excavators

Increasing Labor Costs Encourage Shift towards Mechanization and Excavator Adoption

Rising Environmental Awareness Generates Demand for Low Emission Excavators

Development of Multifunctional Excavators Expands Addressable Market

Atlas GmbH

Brenner Machinery Co Ltd

CNH Industrial America LLC (CASE Construction)

DEVELON0 (Brand of HD Hyundai Infracore)

Groupe Mecalac SA

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd.

Hidromek

Komatsu Europe International N.V.

Liebherr-International AG

SANY Europe GmbH

Volvo CE India Pvt Ltd

Xingtai Huaya Machine Tool Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd

YTO Co., Ltd.

Zhengzhou Hamac Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.

