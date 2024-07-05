Cycling Jersey Global Strategic Business Report 2024: A $1 Billion Industry by 2030 - Emerging Markets Propel Global Expansion of Cycling Apparel Brands

Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cycling Jersey - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cycling Jersey was valued at an estimated US$644.9 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the cycling jersey market is driven by several factors, including the increasing popularity of cycling as a fitness and leisure activity, technological advancements in garment materials and features, and a growing awareness of the importance of suitable apparel among casual and professional cyclists alike. The rise of cycling tourism and competitive events has also bolstered demand for specialized cycling wear.



Moreover, consumer behavior has shifted towards personalization and sustainability, leading manufacturers to offer more customizable options and to use eco-friendly materials and production processes. The expansion of online retail platforms makes it easier for cycling enthusiasts to find and purchase jerseys that match their functional needs and personal style, further driving market growth. These trends collectively fuel the ongoing development and diversification of the cycling jersey market, ensuring its continued expansion globally.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Offline Distribution Channel segment, which is expected to reach US$591.2 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.7%. The Online Distribution Channel segment is also set to grow at 7.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $175.7 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.3% CAGR to reach $228.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Popularity of Cycling Spurs Demand for High-Performance Jerseys Innovations in Fabric Technology Propel Growth

Eco-Friendly Materials Expand Addressable Market Opportunity for Sustainable Cycling Jerseys

Integration of Wearable Technology Strengthens Business Case for Smart Jerseys

Global Health Trends Accelerate Adoption of Cycling Apparel

Fashion Meets Functionality: The Rise of Stylish Cycling Jerseys

Increasing Sponsorship in Professional Cycling Throws the Spotlight On Brand Visibility

Advancements in Printing Techniques Enhance Customization Options

Expansion of Online Retail Platforms Generates Increased Sales Opportunities

Growth in Cycling Tourism Presents New Market Avenues for Jersey Manufacturers

Emerging Markets Propel Global Expansion of Cycling Apparel Brands

Aero Tech Designs

Alanic International

ASG International Srl - Ftech

BOHANG Sports

Cycling Uniform

Danyu Sports Co., Ltd.

Daxten Fashion

Goodworth Sports

Hyve Sports Private Limited

JRD Cycling

LazerXTech

Monton Sports

Signal Enterprise Co.,Ltd

Tack Apparel

Ventou

Wearce

