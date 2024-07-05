Fast Fashion Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $184.7 Billion by 2030 - Sustainability Concerns Generate Shifts Towards Eco-Friendly Fast Fashion Options

Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fast Fashion - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Fast Fashion was valued at an estimated US$111.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$184.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Sustainability concerns are increasingly coming to the forefront of consumer consciousness, influencing a shift within the fast fashion industry. Awareness about the environmental and ethical implications of fast fashion - such as waste, pollution, and labor conditions - has led to growing pressure for change. In response, some fast fashion brands are beginning to integrate more sustainable practices, such as using recycled materials and reducing waste in their supply chains. Another significant trend is the digitalization of fashion retail.



The use of artificial intelligence for inventory management, virtual fitting rooms, and personalized marketing strategies are reshaping the shopping experience, making it more efficient and tailored to individual preferences. Despite the growing awareness and appreciation for the benefits of circular fashion, fast fashion`s deep-rooted presence in consumer culture, especially among young demographics, makes it challenging to phase out. The speed with which fast fashion aligns with ever-changing trends makes it particularly appealing to the youth demographic, underscoring a societal inclination towards immediate gratification and trend participation.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Female Gender segment, which is expected to reach US$112.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.1%. The Male Gender segment is also set to grow at 8.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $30.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.8% CAGR to reach $40.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Fast Fashion Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Fast Fashion Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Fast Fashion Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Authentic Brands Group LLC, Boohoo.com UK Limited, C&A Mode GmbH & Co. KG, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 371 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $111.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $184.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Fast Fashion - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Social Media Trends Propel Demand for Rapidly Changing Fashion Styles

Sustainability Concerns Generate Shifts Towards Eco-Friendly Fast Fashion Options

Economic Fluctuations Drive Consumer Spending on Affordable Apparel

Consumer Demand for Instant Gratification Strengthens Same-Day Delivery Services

Influence of Celebrity and Influencer Collaborations on Brand Popularity

Rising Consumer Awareness of Ethical Practices Throws the Spotlight on Brand Transparency

The Role of Fast Fashion in Shaping Urban Youth Culture

Growth of E-commerce Platforms Expands Reach of Fast Fashion Brands

Adaptive Clothing Designs Cater to a Broader Market Segment

The Revival of Vintage and Second-Hand Trends Challenges New Sales

Consumer Data Analytics Drives Targeted Marketing Strategies

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 44 Featured):

Authentic Brands Group LLC

Boohoo.com UK Limited

C&A Mode GmbH & Co. KG

Charlotte Russe, Inc.

Cotton On Australia Pty Ltd

Fashion Nova, LLC

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Hennes & Mauritz AB

Industria de Diseno Textil, S.A.

ITX USA LLC (Bershka)

Pull & Bear

PUNTO FA, SL (Mango Fashion Group)

River Island

The Gap, Inc.

Victoria`s Secret & Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tlgu4v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment