Global Aircraft Fly-by-Wire Systems Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030 - Development of Advanced Simulation and Training Programs Generates Demand

The global market for Aircraft Fly-by-Wire Systems was valued at an estimated US$2.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030.





The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms in FBW systems for predictive maintenance and enhanced flight control capabilities is a significant trend. Growing research and development efforts towards autonomous flight capabilities leverage FBW technology to reduce human intervention and enhance operational efficiency. The trend towards more electric aircraft, which relies heavily on electric systems over hydraulic ones, enhances the adoption of FBW systems. Additionally, advancements in redundancy systems to ensure reliability and safety, even in the event of a system failure, are becoming increasingly important.



The use of advanced composite materials in FBW systems to reduce weight and improve performance is gaining traction. Global regulatory support from aviation authorities worldwide encourages the adoption of FBW systems for enhanced safety and efficiency. The expansion of aviation infrastructure in emerging markets leads to an increase in new aircraft orders, boosting the demand for FBW systems.



Furthermore, the development of advanced simulation and training programs for pilots to handle FBW systems effectively enhances their readiness and safety. There is also a growing demand for customizable and upgradable FBW systems to cater to specific requirements of different aircraft models and operators. Lastly, the integration of FBW systems with advanced digital cockpit solutions for improved situational awareness and flight management is an emerging trend in the market.



