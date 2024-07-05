Business Awards UK 2024 Hair and Beauty Awards Winners and Finalists Revealed

Halifax, United Kingdom, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Business Awards UK is thrilled to announce the winners and finalists of the 2024 Hair and Beauty Awards, recognising outstanding achievements and innovation in the hair and beauty industry. This year's awards highlight the companies and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional skill, creativity, and dedication in their field.

Business Awards UK 2024 Hair and Beauty Awards Winners

Absolute Curls - Best Sustainable Salon Practices

The Uber Salon Limited - Salon of the Year

Cotswold Sports & Beauty Therapy - Client Experience Excellence Award

Jojo Hicks Makeup Artist and Hair Stylist - Bridal Hair Stylist of the Year

Loki Specialist Limited - Best Newcomer in Hairdressing

Cutting Crew - Hairdresser of the Year

Royal Onsen - Best Family Run Salon

Business Awards UK 2024 Hair and Beauty Awards Finalists

Absolute Curls - Best Sustainable Salon Practices

Sammy Anne’s - Best Newcomer in Hairdressing, Best Sustainable Salon Practices

Blossom Beauty & Cosmetic Clinic Ltd - Best Family Run Salon

Enhanced Bridal Beauty - Bridal Hair Stylist of the Year

Cutting Crew - Client Experience Excellence Award

Warren James Hairdressing - Hairdresser of the Year

Solihull Beauty (CED Beauty Ltd) - Salon of the Year

Absolute Curls - Salon of the Year

Loki Specialist Limited - Client Experience Excellence Award

Pioneering Excellence in Hair and Beauty

The 2024 Hair and Beauty Awards celebrate the exceptional talents and achievements of professionals dedicated to enhancing beauty and style. This year’s winners have pushed the boundaries of traditional hair and beauty practices through innovative techniques, sustainable practices, and unparalleled customer experiences. Their contributions are instrumental in setting new standards within the industry, influencing trends, and inspiring future generations of hair and beauty professionals.

These remarkable organisations and individuals have shown an unwavering commitment to excellence, whether through sustainable salon practices, exceptional client care, or cutting-edge hairdressing skills. They have created welcoming and inclusive environments, ensuring that clients receive the highest quality of service and care. The emphasis on continuous improvement and community impact has set these winners apart as leaders in their field.

Business Awards UK commends these talented winners and finalists for their significant contributions to the hair and beauty industry. Their dedication to their craft not only enhances their clients' lives but also drives the industry forward, promoting innovation and excellence in all aspects of hair and beauty.

To learn more about the 2024 Hair and Beauty Awards and the achievements of the winners and finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.

