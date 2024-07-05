Duke Energy Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis 2024: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Duke Energy Corporation - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Duke Energy Corporation is an integrated energy utility engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The company operates a diverse mix of coal, nuclear, natural gas, oil, and renewable power plants. The company operates through three reportable business segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EUI), Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GUI), and Commercial Renewables (CR). It has operations in Indiana, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Ohio, and South Carolina in the US.



Scope

Duke Energy has initiated various in-house strategies and has begun using a wide range of digital solutions to digitally transform its business processes and achieve operational excellence.

Duke Energy has deployed smart metering and smart gird technologies to digitize its operations. The smart meters leverage data analytics and automation to provide real-time data on energy usage, enable remote meter monitoring, and identify power outages.

Duke Energy's nuclear workers use indoor drones to perform inspections in confined spaces. There are around 28 trained indoor drone pilots across the nuclear fleet exploring opportunities to use this technology. In addition, the company uses drones to conduct infrared equipment inspections, analyze storm damage, and examine tall structures.

As part of its digital transformation, Duke Energy is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop smart grid solutions and migrate its IT and grid analytics workloads to AWS' cloud platform.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Partnership Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

