Assessment of the Worldwide Textiles Market, 2018-2030, by Raw-Material, Product, Application, and Region, Featuring Strategic Analysis of BSL, INVISTA, and Lu Thai Textile Among Others

The global textile market is expected to reach an estimated $2.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are rising demand for clothing from the fashion sector and the explosive expansion of e-commerce sites, growing population and disposable income, increasing consumer inclination to purchase sustainable goods, as well as, creation of novel upholstery goods.

The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the household, technical, and fashion & clothing markets.



This study includes a forecast for the global textile by raw-material, product, application, and region.

Textile Market Insights

Natural fibers will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to extensive use in the fashion and clothing sectors for a variety of uses, the growing concerns about the environment, combined with an ongoing shift by consumers towards using sustainably produced products.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing the amount of clothing and garment goods sold, as well as, large number of consumers in developing economies that purchase apparel and related accessories on e-commerce platforms.

Some of the textile companies profiled in this report include:

BSL

INVISTA

Lu Thai Textile

Paramount Textile

Paulo de Oliveira

Successori REDA

Shijiazhuang Changshan Textile

Weiqiao Textile Company

DBL

B.D. Textile Mills

Features of the Global Textile Market

Market Size Estimates: Textile market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Textile market size by raw-material, product, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Textile market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different raw-material, product, application, and regions for the textile market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the textile market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

