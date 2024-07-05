Polyester Fiber Market Report: Global Trends, Forecasts, and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Zhejiang Hengyi, Reliance Industries, Indorama Venture, Toray Industries, and Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber

Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyester Fiber Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polyester fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $163.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing demand in both the business and household markets for carpets and rugs, rising demand for nonwoven fabrics, and expanding applications in automotive and industrial sectors.

The future of the global polyester fiber market looks promising with opportunities in the textile & apparel, home furnishing, automotive & transportation, and industrial markets.



This study includes a forecast for the global polyester fiber by form, grade, product type, application, and region.

Polyester Fiber Market Insights

Solid form will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because it is extensively utilized in the creation of carpet yarn, geotextile, cotton, wool, linen, and viscose blends, as well as in the spinning and blending of materials to make clothes, a range of non-woven layers for agricultural purposes, and moisture insulations.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to substantial expansion and a plethora of innovations within the textile sector, expanding infrastructure development initiatives for homes and businesses in the developing countries.

Some of the polyester fiber companies profiled in this report include:

Zhejiang Hengyi

Reliance Industries

Indorama Venture

Toray Industries

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber

Features of the Global Polyester Fiber Market

Market Size Estimates: Polyester fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Polyester fiber market size by form, grade, product type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Polyester fiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different form, grade, product type, application, and regions for the polyester fiber market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the polyester fiber market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Polyester Fiber Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Polyester Fiber Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Polyester Fiber Market by Form

3.3.1: Solid

3.3.2: Hollow

3.4: Global Polyester Fiber Market by Grade

3.4.1: PET Polyester Fiber

3.4.2: PCDT polyester fiber

3.5: Global Polyester Fiber Market by Product Type

3.5.1: Polyester Filament Yarn

3.5.2: Polyester Staple Fiber

3.6: Global Polyester Fiber Market by Application

3.6.1: Textile & Apparel

3.6.2: Home Furnishing

3.6.3: Automotive & Transportation

3.6.4: Industrial

3.6.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Polyester Fiber Market by Region

4.2: North American Polyester Fiber Market

4.3: European Polyester Fiber Market

4.4: APAC Polyester Fiber Market

4.5: ROW Polyester Fiber Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polyester Fiber Market by Form

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polyester Fiber Market by Grade

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polyester Fiber Market by Product Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polyester Fiber Market by Application

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Polyester Fiber Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Polyester Fiber Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Polyester Fiber Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Polyester Fiber Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Zhejiang Hengyi

7.2: Reliance Industries

7.3: Indorama Venture

7.4: Toray Industries

7.5: Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber



