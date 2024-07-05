Interactive Whiteboard Market to Reach USD 8.44 Billion by 2032 Owing to Growing Demand for Interactive Learning Solutions | by SNS Insider

Pune, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The I nteractive W hiteboard M arket S ize was valued at USD 4.39 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.44 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.51% in the forecasted year from 2024 to 2032.

The interactive whiteboard market is experiencing a strong demand due to the rise in digital learning tools in educational institutions and the deployment of modern presentation solutions services across corporate offices. Interactive whiteboards enable interaction to engage learning and collaboration as they have touch-sensitive surfaces that can be written or drawn on making them irreplaceable in the classrooms, boardrooms, etc. Technological advancements, including AI incorporation and cloud-based solutions that improve user experience and diverse applications of interactive whiteboards, also contribute to the market growth.

The integration of AI technologies provides better adaptation and personalization, and new opportunities to improve learning experiences and analytics. The rise in digital transformation across applications and industries drives demand prospects for interactive whiteboards against the backdrop of burgeoning remote/ hybrid working setups.

The interactive whiteboard market is defined by the potential opportunities growing on account of technological innovations and rapid adoption within the educational front or across business landscapes. The growth of the interactive whiteboard market is driven by AI integration, expanded connectivity, and cloud-based solutions that allow an immersive personalized learning experience and effective collaboration. The market is gaining from the increasing focus on digitization with industries realizing that interactive tools play an essential function in enhancing productivity and engagement.

Interactive Whiteboard Market Report Scope & Overview

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.39 Billion Market Size in 2031 USD 8.44 Billion CAGR (2024-2031) 7.51% Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Market Driver Various advancements in technologies the IWB’s more user-friendly

Government Initiatives Promoting Digital Learning and enhancing educational infrastructure

Segmentation Analysis

Technology Insights

The resistive touch segment is expected to dominate over other types with a revenue share of around 42.55% in the overall market in 2023. Its use cases include education and business presentations because of its touch sensitivity, which can be extremely useful as a stylus with the aforementioned digitizer layer.

Capacitive Technology offers more accurate touch experiences, best used for applications requiring precision and fluidity. Therefore, it is expected to register steady growth CAGR during 2024-2032.

Form Factor Insights

The portable segment has the largest revenue share of over 53% in 2023. Growth in this segment is largely driven by the demand for flexible online education and presentation solutions.

The fixed segment is projected to expand with a CAGR of more than 6.01% during 2024-2032, mainly attributed to increasing penetration in digital transformation initiatives which enables organizations to facilitate processes and amplify work efficiencies.

Projection Technique Insights

In 2023, Front Projection have the largest market share of over 62% due to flexibility in screen size and installation options for classrooms and conference rooms.

Rear Projection, is likely to remain growing between 2024-32 at a steady CAGR. This can be attributed to the rear projection type delivering bright clear visuals with high pixel display free from shadowing.

Key Regional Development:

North America held a significant share of over 30% in 2023, driven by the adoption of the latest technologies in education and the trend toward interactive learning environments.

Asia Pacific is also growing significantly at a CAGR of over 9.8% from 2024 to 2032, driven by technological advances and the emphasis on digital literacy and remote learning.

Middle East & Africa: Growing significantly at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2032, driven by investments in education infrastructure and the emphasis on technology integration in education.

Future Growth

The Interactive Whiteboard Market is expected to have substantial growth, because of the technological advancements and the increasing use of digital tools for educational and business purposes. The shift towards interactive and engaging learning methods and the demand for efficient, collaborative tools in corporate settings are expected to drive market expansion. With continuous innovation and the adoption of AI and cloud-based solutions, the market is set to offer enhanced user experiences and broaden its application scope, ensuring sustained growth in the coming years.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the interactive whiteboard market are SMART Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Google, Huawei, ViewSonic, and Dahua Technology and others

Recent Developments

In November 2023, SMART Technologies launched the SMART Board RX series, with an optically bonded glass display and multi-color pen for an improved user experience.

launched the SMART Board RX series, with an optically bonded glass display and multi-color pen for an improved user experience. In May 2024, SHARP Business Systems introduced a new compact color MFP and interactive whiteboard for businesses and educational institutions.

introduced a new compact color MFP and interactive whiteboard for businesses and educational institutions. In February 2024, Huawei unveiled its new flagship collaborative whiteboard, the IdeaHub ES2 Plus with advanced functionalities for better user experience.

Key Takeaways

The report provides insights into various driving factors and growth opportunities of the interactive whiteboard market.

It analyzes the competitive landscape with the major in the market key players and their recent developments.

It updates about the latest technological innovations and their impact on market growth and applications.

The report leverages regional insights to identify market opportunities and growth prospects across different geographies.

