Virtual Tour Market to USD 127.47 Billion by 2032, Owing to Soaring Demand for Immersive Digital Experiences in Real Estate | SNS Insider

Pune, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Tour Market Size Analysis:

“According to the latest findings by SNS Insider, the Virtual Tour Market size was valued at USD 8.89 billion in 2023 and is projected to soar to USD 127.47 billion by 2032, registering a robust CAGR of 34.49% between 2024 and 2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Matterport Inc. (Matterport Pro 2, Matterport Cloud)

Kuula LLC (Kuula Pro, Kuula Editor)

RTV, Inc. (RTV Virtual Tours, RTV Hosting)

Concept3D, Inc. (3D Tours, Virtual Campus Tours)

Roundme Limited (Roundme Virtual Tours, Roundme Pro)

Invision Studio, Inc. (Invision 360 Studio, Invision Virtual Tours)

Eye Revolution Ltd. (Eye Revolution VR, Eye Revolution Tour Creator)

TourVista (TourVista Virtual Tours, TourVista Pro)

CloudPano (CloudPano 360 Virtual Tour, CloudPano White Label)

Eyespy360 (Eyespy360 Virtual Tours, Eyespy360 360 Camera)

Blue Raven Studios (Blue Raven Virtual Tours, Blue Raven Hosting)

Exsight 360 (Exsight Virtual Tour, Exsight 360 Pro)

Pan 3Sixty (Pan 3Sixty Virtual Tour, Pan 3Sixty Pro)

360 Imagery (360 Imagery Tours, 360 Imagery Hosting)

MI 360 (MI 360 Virtual Tours, MI 360 Hosting)

Starts360 (Starts360 Pro, Starts360 Virtual Tours)

360 Pano VR Solutions Private Limited (360 Pano VR Tour, 360 Pano VR Viewer)

TourWizard (TourWizard Virtual Tours, TourWizard Pro)

The Ricoh Company (Ricoh Theta Z1, Ricoh Theta SC2)

Klapty (Klapty Virtual Tours, Klapty Pro)

3DVista (3DVista Virtual Tour, 3DVista Tour Editor)

Virtual Tour Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 8.89 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 127.47 Billion CAGR CAGR of 34.49% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Technological Advancements in VR, AR, and 360-Degree Video Drive Growth in the Virtual Tour Market

The U.S. Virtual Tour Market was valued 2.18 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 29.76 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 33.7% from 2024 to 2032. Growth is fueled by rapid AR/VR adoption in real estate, retail, and tourism, alongside increasing consumer demand for immersive online experiences. Strong tech infrastructure and a robust startup ecosystem continue to drive innovation and market expansion nationwide.

By Component: Hardware Leads, Services to Accelerate Fastest

The Hardware segment dominated the Virtual Tour Market in 2023 and accounted for 47% of revenue share, driven by high demand for VR headsets, 360° cameras, and AR-enabled devices that power immersive digital experiences. The increasing affordability and technological advancements of hardware components are encouraging businesses to upgrade their infrastructure to support virtual engagements.

The Services segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during 2024-2032 as organizations increasingly turn to managed services, content development, and software integration solutions to customize and optimize virtual tour offerings, particularly in retail, education, and corporate training sectors.

By Technology: Semi & Fully Immersive Experiences Dominate, Non-immersive segment is poised to register the fastest CAGR from 2024-2032

Semi & Fully Immersive technology commanded the largest market share in 2023, largely due to its ability to replicate real-world environments with high fidelity using VR headsets and advanced 3D graphics. Enterprises across tourism and entertainment are integrating these technologies for enhanced customer experiences.

The Non-immersive segment is poised to register the fastest CAGR from 2024-2032, benefiting from browser-based virtual experiences requiring minimal hardware, making it an attractive option for small businesses and educational platforms seeking cost-effective digital alternatives.

By Application: Real Estate Dominates, Tourism & Hospitality Growing Fastest

Real Estate held a significant share of the Virtual Tour Market in 2023 as property developers and agents widely adopted virtual tours to improve customer engagement and reduce site visit costs. The pandemic-era shift toward remote property browsing continues to drive momentum.

The Tourism & Hospitality segment is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR during 2024-2032 as travel operators and hotel chains increasingly use virtual previews to entice global travelers and boost bookings through immersive digital experiences.

By End-use: IT & Telecom Leads, Retail & E-Commerce Rising Fastest

In 2023, The IT & Telecom segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share, owing to the vast implementation of virtual tours for various purposes like product demonstrations, training, and customer support. This dominance is attributable to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies in the sector and a focus on improving customer experiences.

The Retail & E-Commerce segment is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period, with retailers increasingly offering novel customer online engagement methods with virtual store tours and product displays that combine the online and offline shopping experience.

Virtual Tour Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

Non-immersive

Semi & Fully Immersive

By Application

Real Estate

Tourism & Hospitality

Art Galleries and Museums

Others

By Region: Asia-Pacific Dominated the Market, North America to Register the Fastest CAGR

Asia-Pacific dominated the Virtual Tour Market in 2023 and accounted for 40% of revenue share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. The dominance is primarily driven by rapid digital transformation, increasing smartphone and internet penetration, and heavy investments in AR/VR technologies across real estate, tourism, retail, and education sectors. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are aggressively adopting virtual tour solutions to enhance consumer engagement and business operations. Furthermore, the region’s growing middle-class population and tech-savvy younger demographic continue to fuel demand for immersive digital experiences, ensuring steady market growth over the next decade.

North America is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during 2024-2032, owing to its advanced technology infrastructure, high consumer readiness for digital experiences, and the presence of major market players. Increasing adoption of virtual tours in real estate, retail, hospitality, and education, coupled with evolving customer expectations for interactive online experiences, is accelerating market growth. The U.S. leads the charge, supported by early investments in AR/VR innovations and a strong ecosystem of technology startups focused on immersive content delivery.





Recent Developments in 2024

April 2024 — Matterport partnered with Expedia to launch immersive virtual hotel tours across major Asian markets.

March 2024 — Zillow introduced AI-enhanced interactive property tours integrated with neighborhood insights in the U.S.

February 2024 — Realync expanded its virtual leasing platform to cover European residential markets.

January 2024 — EyeSpy360 released a new web-based 3D tour builder designed for mobile-first retail applications.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Virtual Tour Market Segmentation, By Component

8. Virtual Tour Market Segmentation, By Application

9. Virtual Tour Market Segmentation, By Technology

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

