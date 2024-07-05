Non-GMO Foods Global Industry Report 2024 - Label Transparency Drives Adoption of Non-GMO Certifications

Dublin, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-GMO Foods - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Non-GMO Foods was valued at an estimated US$293.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$368.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the non-GMO foods market is driven by several factors. Advances in agricultural practices and food processing technologies have enabled the production and preservation of non-GMO foods with high quality and nutritional value. The rising consumer demand for transparency and authenticity in food production has pushed manufacturers to adopt non-GMO practices and seek certification. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of food allergies and sensitivities has led many consumers to choose non-GMO foods as a perceived safer option.



The expansion of organic farming, which often overlaps with non-GMO production, has also fueled market growth. Moreover, regulatory support and policies promoting non-GMO labeling and production practices have provided a favorable environment for market expansion. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth of the non-GMO foods market, reflecting a significant shift in consumer preferences towards natural and ethically produced food options.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Non-GMO Cereals & Grains segment, which is expected to reach US$97.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.2%. The Non-GMO Fruits & Vegetables segment is also set to grow at 4.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $80.0 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.3% CAGR to reach $75.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Trends & Drivers:

Rising Consumer Health Awareness Propels Demand for Non-GMO Foods

Label Transparency Drives Adoption of Non-GMO Certifications

Clean Eating Trends Throw the Spotlight on Non-GMO Ingredients

Environmental Concerns Strengthen Business Case for Non-GMO Crop Cultivation

Organic Movement Expands Addressable Market for Non-GMO Products

Consumer Activism Spurs Growth in Non-GMO Food Labeling

Plant-Based Diet Trends Accelerate Demand for Non-GMO Plant Proteins

Select Competitors (Total 61 Featured):

Amy`s

Blue Diamond Growers, Inc.

Cargill, Inc.

Chiquita Brands LLC

Clif Bar and Company

Ingredion, Inc.

Nature`s Path Foods, Inc.

Nestle Health Science SA

NOW Foods

Organic Valley

PepsiCo, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 310 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $293.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $368.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global

