Timbercreek Capital Launches Timbercreek Alternatives Subsidiary with Expanded Offering including Timbercreek Real Estate Opportunities Fund

New alternative investment business aimed at capitalizing on investment opportunities arising from current market conditions in commercial real estate

Targets wealth management, high-net-worth and Family Office investor channels

Company introducing multiple new investment vehicles



TORONTO, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Capital (“TCAP”) , one of Canada’s leading alternative asset class investment managers, today announced the launch of Timbercreek Alternatives, a new subsidiary that will bring relevant and unique alternative investment offerings to the wealth management, high-net-worth and Family Office investor channels. This builds on and leverages TCAP’s 24-year track record sourcing, acquiring and repositioning commercial real estate assets.

“The current market conditions in commercial real estate have created an outstanding opportunity to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, and we’re excited to bring to market an expanded offering of equity and debt investment options in this asset class,” said Blair Tamblyn, Chief Executive Officer of Timbercreek Capital. “The unprecedented move in interest rates over the past two years, combined with macro uncertainty, have created severe dislocations in real estate markets. In addition, many traditional lenders have retrenched, leaving behind a debt financing void. Our history suggests we are entering the ‘repair’ stage of the real estate cycle, which historically has been a good time to allocate capital to this asset class.”

The initial investment offerings from Timbercreek Alternatives is gearing up to launch include:

Timbercreek Real Estate Opportunities Fund LP: Invests in private equity and debt, secondary privates and special situations focused on value-add commercial real estate opportunities in Canada.

Timbercreek Real Estate Fund – Ireland II: Active investing in short-term, mid-market Irish commercial real estate mortgages. Invests in income-producing and transitional real estate with a focus on multi-residential, industrial and retail.

Southern Europe Multi-Res Value-Add Fund (partnered with experienced local operator): Unique opportunity to invest in one of the fastest-growing real estate asset classes that is currently underrepresented in Southern Europe. The Fund aims to build on an established portfolio of well-located residential buildings in select Southern European cities for refurbishment and, subsequently, operating them as premium serviced apartments.

Direct Opportunistic Investments: Timbercreek Alternatives will also offer the opportunity to invest directly in compelling commercial real estate opportunities in partnership with our network of proven operators. These investments will be first offered to investors in the Timbercreek Real Estate Opportunities Fund LP.



Timbercreek Alternatives is led by Fraser McEwen, a highly experienced capital markets executive who joined the TCAP leadership team earlier this year in a newly created role as President, Timbercreek Alternatives. The team also includes Strategic Advisor Andrew Barnicke, the Founder of Barnicke Investments and Consulting, a privately held private equity and advisory real estate company focused on value-add strategies in residential and commercial projects across Canada. Barnicke has been involved in the commercial real estate industry for over 35 years, including more than 25 years in the real estate capital markets with senior management positions at J.J. Barnicke and Vice Chairman at Colliers International. In these positions he was involved in over $30 billion in property transactions, financings, and equity capital raises. The Timbercreek Alternatives team is backed by the full-service platform at Timbercreek Capital, including 50+experienced real estate professionals globally.

Tamblyn added: “Under the direction of Fraser and Andrew, and with our history and reputation in commercial real estate, we are uniquely positioned to source high-quality investment opportunities and bring these to the wealth management, high-net-worth and Family Office investor channels.”

“I’m excited to build on Timbercreek’s strong foundation and long history in managing institutional capital for the purpose of investing in commercial real estate,” said Fraser McEwen. “Our team has deep expertise in identifying and underwriting opportunities in this market segment, and I look forward to leveraging this to grow our alternative product offering. We believe we are entering the stage of the real estate cycle where it’s an opportune time to selectively be an allocator in commercial real estate.”

About Timbercreek Capital

Founded in 2000, Timbercreek is one of Canada’s leading alternative asset class investment managers, focused on debt and equity investments in high-quality, value-add commercial real estate in Canada, the United States and Europe. Through active and direct investment, Timbercreek employs a thematic approach to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns for their investors and partners, leveraging the diversified expertise and relationships of their highly experienced team to invest capital across a wide range of asset classes. Timbercreek’s team of 50+ investment professionals have extensive domain expertise in these markets and combine an entrepreneurial growth focus with institutional risk management. Since 2000, the Timbercreek team has deployed more than $18 billion in equity and debt investments focused on value-add real estate, on behalf of their broad range of capital partners. Timbercreek has offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, New York, Dallas and Dublin.

