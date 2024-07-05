Global Methanethiol Market Size To Worth USD 14.4 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 5.29%

New York, United States , July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Methanethiol Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 8.6 Billion in 2023 to USD 14.4 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.29% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





Methanethiol is a colorless gas that smells like rotting cabbage and is chemically represented as CH3SH. Methanethiol, also called methyl mercaptan. It is a naturally occurring substance found in the blood, brain, and other tissues of humans and animals. Methanethiol is emitted from animal feces. It occurs naturally in many foods, including nuts and cheese. Decomposing organic matter in marshes produces methanethiol, which is found in natural gas from some regions in the United States, coal tar, and some crude oils. The market for methanethiol is driven by its importance as a fundamental ingredient in a variety of industries, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. Methanethiol is widely used in agriculture, mostly for crop protection. It is used in the production of insecticides that protect crops from pests, illnesses, and weeds. Methanethiol is employed in the taste and fragrance industries because of its characteristic odor. Methanethiol has a characteristic sulfur-like fragrance and is used to create savory flavors and appealing perfumes. The tastes and fragrances industry drives demand for methanethiol as consumer preferences vary and there is a greater need for unique and authentic smells and odors. However, the methanethiol market confronts several problems that limit its growth and stability including its high odor and toxicity, which limit its use and necessitate strict handling protocols. Environmental laws on emissions and waste disposal raise industrial costs, while advances in alternative technologies create competitive pressures.

Browse key industry insights spread across 250 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Methanethiol Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Pesticides, Animal Nutrition), By End-User Industry (Food and Beverage, Flavors and Fragrances, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The pesticides segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the application, the methanethiol market is categorized into pesticides and animal nutrition. Among these, the pesticides segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. The pesticide application segment is expected to have a higher demand including increased agricultural activity, legislative frameworks that encourage pesticide usage, or specific industrial applications where methanethiol is preferred. Furthermore, methanethiol is utilized in the manufacture of pesticides and is a vital component for crop protection against weeds, insect infestations, and illnesses.

The agriculture segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe.

Based on the end-user industry, the methanethiol market is divided into food and beverage, flavors and fragrances, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. Among these, the agriculture segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe. Methanethiol is widely used as a pesticide and fungal. Its capacity to repel pests and safeguard crops makes it indispensable in agricultural applications. The agriculture category expects to hold the biggest market share, reflecting the significant demand for methanethiol in crop protection and agricultural chemicals. Furthermore, improved pest management methods and the increased awareness of sustainable agriculture practices have fueled market expansion.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the methanethiol market over the forecast period.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the methanethiol market over the forecast period. The projection is based on several variables, including a strong industrial presence, technological improvements, high demand for methanethiol-based products, R&D efforts, and favorable regional economic conditions. The strong chemical industry in the United States fosters demand for methanethiol, particularly as a flavoring agent in the flavors and fragrances sector.

Asia Pacific is predicted to have the highest CAGR growth in the methanethiol market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is attributed to increased industrialization in key economies such as China and India. Within Asia Pacific, China is the market leader and is expected to drive regional demand. Other emerging economies, such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, give attractive opportunities for market expansion in the next years.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key players in the methanethiol market include Methanex Corporation, BASF SE, TCI Chemicals, Taizhou Sunny Chemicals Co.Ltd., Merck KGaA, Wuhan Fortuna Chemicals, ARKEMA, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Solvay SA, SKW Piesteritz, Sumitomo Chemical, and Others.

Recent Developments

In February 2022, Evonik plans to build a methyl mercaptan facility in Mobile, Alabama, United States. Methyl mercaptan is a step in the production of MetAMINO (DL-methionine). The project's investment budget is around 150 million euros, distributed during the upcoming years.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the methanethiol market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Methanethiol Market, By Application

Pesticides

Animal Nutrition

Global Methanethiol Market, By End-User Industry

Food and Beverage

Flavors and Fragrances

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Global Methanethiol Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



