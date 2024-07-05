Restaurants Canada on LCBO Strike

Toronto, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada urges the LCBO, the government and striking workers to keep negotiating to reach a quick resolution and bring the labour dispute to an end.

The summer season is a critical time for restaurants and bars who rely on patio weather, tourists and sports fans to visit our establishments and support the local community and economy.

Restaurants and bars in Ontario rely on the LCBO as their primary provider for wine and spirits, with alcohol sales accounting for a significant part of their revenue. “Potential disruptions in alcohol supply reaching our establishments could have significant impacts on our sector, particularly at a time when operators are already faced with so many challenges,” said Kris Barnier, Vice-President Central Canada at Restaurants Canada. “Many restaurants are still in recovery from pandemic debt, and now dealing with a one-two punch of weaker consumer spending combined with operating cost pressures that have grown by more than 20% in the last two years alone,” said Barnier.

As major stakeholders in the province, Ontario’s bars and restaurants generate $44.5B dollars in revenue each year and purchase $15.6B dollars in food and beverage. Ontario has more than 38,000 food service businesses, directly employing nearly 445,000 individuals. A substantial portion, estimated around 14,000 locations, rely on alcohol sales - including products they purchase from the LCBO - as a key revenue stream. This comes in addition to thousands of other businesses that depend on restaurants and bars as buyers of their goods and services.

We are in close communication with government and LCBO and will continue to call on them to take all actions possible to alleviate the strain on our sector, the jobs it provides, and the communities it serves.

We extend our gratitude to patrons for their understanding and continued support of the foodservice industry in Ontario. Our restaurants are open for business and look forward to welcoming guests.