The Dominican Republic aims to become a Destination for the Semiconductor Industry

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aiming to become the main logistics hub in the region, the Dominican Republic is seeking a new space in its strategic development with the semiconductors industry. This ambition is backed by half a century of continued robust economic growth, social stability, and a vibrant democratic system.



On June 13th, 2024, President Luis Abinader issued Executive Order 324-24 declaring the development of the semiconductor industry in the country as a "high national priority." The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs (MICM) is in charge of developing the National Strategy for the Promotion of the Semiconductor Industry (ENFIS), aiming to position the Dominican Republic as a strategic, competitive, reliable, and secure destination for the global semiconductor industry.

MICM, in partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic (AMCHAMDR), will showcase the country at Semicon West, an event that brings together experts and industry leaders in semiconductors in San Francisco, California, from July 9 to 11.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Semicon West will include presentations regarding the investment climate in the Dominican Republic, the great success it has had in manufacturing operations thanks to its export-oriented no-tax Free Zone regime, and the country’s potential to achieve new milestones in emerging high-tech fields.

Geographical and political proximity to the United States, a favorable policy framework, a cost-competitive environment, modern infrastructure, as well as excellent logistical services, are some of the advantages that make the country an attractive market for investment. The Dominican Republic has become a reliable partner for the medical and electronic devices industries and is poised to position itself as a manufacturing and logistics hub for the semiconductor industry.

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), in Washington, DC, published a study on January 2024 titled “Assessing the Dominican Republic’s Readiness to Play a More Significant Role in the Global Value Chains of Semiconductors and Printed Circuit Boards.” And in May 2024, MICM established a strategic partnership with Purdue University through a Memorandum of Understanding for the development of the Dominican workforce in microelectronics and semiconductors.

For more information about the Dominican Republic's participation in Semicon West, visit us at Booth No. 6813.

About Semicon West

Semicon West is the most important event that brings together the global microelectronics supply chain to address the greatest opportunities and challenges for the global semiconductor industry. More than 10,700 exhibitors and visitors will participate in this fair. Semicon West will cover essential topics such as government investment in chip manufacturing, heterogeneous integration technology, sustainability, smart manufacturing, mobility, medical technology, data, and workforce development.

About the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSME’s (MICM)

MICM is the government body responsible for policy formulation, adoption, monitoring, evaluation, and control in the fields of industry, exports, foreign trade, free zones, special regimes, and SMEs.

Contact information

Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSME’s (MICM)

Viceministry of Free Zone and Special Regimes

(1) 809-685-5171 ext 1017

www.micm.gob.do