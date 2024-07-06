Global Non-thermal Pasteurization Market Size To Worth USD 14.89 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 19.97%

New York, United States , July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Non-thermal Pasteurization Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.41 Billion in 2023 to USD 14.89 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.97% during the projected period.





Non-thermal pasteurization is an alternative food processing technique that can be used to prepare and convert raw materials into consumable forms. By protecting the food from extreme heat, this alternative food processing method preserves the meal's vital nutrients, flavor, appearance, and other organoleptic characteristics. Non-thermal techniques like high-pressure processing and pulse electric fields are rising in favor of the beverage industry because they effectively extend beverage shelf life and prevent microbial growth. During non-thermal methods, food is stored at a lower temperature, which prolongs its shelf life and maintains its essential flavor, nutrients, and appearance. Customers are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of safe food handling practices as a result of the rise in foodborne illnesses and outbreaks. They are searching for dietary items free of harmful ingredients and microbes. The need for non-thermal pasteurization has increased due to the growing demand for processed foods, frozen products, and meal preparation. Furthermore, the high initial and ongoing expenses of high-pressure processing and pulsed electric field systems could serve as an obstacle for some companies.

Browse key industry insights spread across 214 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Non-thermal Pasteurization Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technique (High Pressure Processing, Pulse Electric Field, Ultrasonic, and Others), By Application (Food, Beverages, and Pharmaceuticals), By Form (Solid and Liquid), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The high pressure processing segment is Expected to hold the largest share of the non-thermal pasteurization market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the technique, the non-thermal pasteurization market is divided into high pressure processing, pulse electric field, ultrasonic, and others. Among these, the high pressure processing is expected to hold the largest share of the non-thermal pasteurization market during the projected timeframe. In HPP, high pressure is used to kill bacteria that cause food to degrade and extend the shelf life of food products. The material can preserve food without affecting its flavor or texture and is quite accessible.

The food segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the non-thermal pasteurization market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the non-thermal pasteurization market is divided into food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Among these, the food segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the non-thermal pasteurization market during the projected timeframe. Food manufacturers can meet consumer demand by using non-thermal pasteurization to preserve the flavor and freshness of food items including meat and vegetables. As consumers grow more health-conscious and value clean-label foods, there will subsequently be a higher need for non-thermal pasteurization technology advancements for sanitizing food products.

The solid segment dominated the market with the highest market revenue share of the non-thermal pasteurization market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the form, the non-thermal pasteurization market is divided into solid and liquid. Among these, the solid segment dominated the market with the highest market revenue share of the non-thermal pasteurization market during the projected timeframe. In processed food products that are in the solid state, such as cheese, meat products, jams, jellies, and processed foods, the non-thermal pasteurization approach is commonly used. Using standard preservation equipment, non-thermal pasteurization technology leaves the texture and nutritional content of solid food intact.

North America is Expected to hold the largest share of the non-thermal pasteurization market over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to hold the largest share of the non-thermal pasteurization market over the forecast period. The region's market has grown as a result of the food processing industry's increasing use of non-thermal pasteurization to prevent microbiological growth and extend shelf life. Non-thermal pasteurization is a technique used by several major American food processing companies, such as PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz, and Coca-Cola, to preserve food quality and extend its shelf life. The growth of the non-thermal processing market in the region is being driven by the need for higher-quality foods and rising R&D costs for the creation of improved technologies in the food processing industry.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the non-thermal pasteurization market during the projected timeframe. The primary factors driving this growth are the development of new non-thermal pasteurization techniques like pulsed electric fields (PEF) and ultrasonic waves, the increasing use of high-pressure processing (HPP) technology, the rising demand for food products that are safe, fresh, and minimally processed, and the rise in investment and innovation in the non-thermal pasteurization market in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the non-thermal pasteurization market include Hiperbaric, Thyssenkrupp AG, Syntegon, AseptoRay, Heat and Control, Inc., Bettcher Industries, Inc., Elea Technology, Kobe Steel, Ltd, Harwood Engineering Company, Inc., Bosch, Symbios Technologies, Chic Freshertech, Stansted Fluid Powder, JBT Corporation, and Others.

Recent Developments

In November 2023, JBT Corporation verified the non-binding proposal to acquire Marel, whose shares are outlined on Nasdaq and Euronext. Marel is a global supplier of processing equipment and cutting-edge solutions to the meat, fish, and poultry industries. The JBT Corporation should be able to improve its product portfolio, research, and development capabilities as an outcome of this acquisition.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the non-thermal pasteurization market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Non-thermal Pasteurization Market, By Technique

High Pressure Processing

Pulse Electric Field

Ultrasonic

Others

Global Non-thermal Pasteurization Market, By Application

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Global Non-thermal Pasteurization Market, By Form

Solid

Liquid

Global Non-thermal Pasteurization Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



