CCR8 Targeted Antibody Immunotherapy Pipeline Review 2024: An Emerging, Highly Attractive Next Generation Immuno-oncology Target

CCR8 is an emerging, highly attractive next generation immuno-oncology target which has attracted great interest among small and large biopharmaceutical companies. The field is not yet overcrowded and, therefore, ideally suited for antibody technology companies as well as for development companies in the immune-oncology field.

CCR8 is a type of chemokine receptor that belongs to the C-C subfamily and is a G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) with seven transmembrane domains. This receptor is mainly expressed in monocytes, Th2 cells, and Treg cells, and it plays a critical role in the development of autoimmune diseases and tumors. The primary ligand for CCR8 in humans is CCL1, which binds to the extracellular loop 2 (ECL2) and the N-terminal domain of the receptor.

CCR8 is a GPCR with prevalent and highly specific expression on immunosuppressive tumor infiltrating regulatory T cells (Tregs) across different tumor types. Stimulation of CCR8 by its ligand results in proliferation of Tregs in the tumor microenvironment and immune-suppression. CCR8 is upregulated in tumor tissues, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and colorectal cancer (CRC). CCR8 is highly expressed in tumor-infiltrating Tregs and correlates with poor prognosis in both NSCLC and CRC patients.

Targeting CCR8 with an antibody able to mediate cell killing through antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) offers the potential to selectively deplete highly immunosuppressive Tregs in the tumor microenvironment and promote anti-tumor immunity. This target can potentially serve as a treatment for a broad range of cancers, alone and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors.

