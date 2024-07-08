Global Aviation Cloud Market Forecast 2024-2029: Analysis of Industry Dynamics, Use Cases, Business Models, Technologies, Pricing, Trade, Trends, and Key Players

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aviation Cloud Market by Service Model (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), Deployment Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), End User (Airlines, Airports, OEMs, MROs), Application (Flight Operations, Passenger Service, Supply Chain Management) - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Aviation Cloud market is estimated to grow to USD 12.9 billion by 2029, from USD 6.1 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2024 to 2029.

The increasing demand for operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making within the aviation industry drives the growth of the aviation cloud market. As airlines and airports focus on optimizing operations, from flight scheduling to maintenance and customer service, cloud computing provides the necessary infrastructure and tools.

This technology enables seamless data integration and real-time analytics, which are critical for managing complex logistics and improving passenger experiences. Furthermore, the scalability of cloud services allows aviation businesses to adjust resources dynamically based on demand, enhancing overall operational flexibility and reducing costs associated with IT infrastructure.







SaaS by service model is expected to hold the highest market share in 2024



Based on service model, the SaaS segment is expected to have the highest market share in 2024. SaaS applications support real-time data sharing and collaboration across different geographical locations, enhancing operational efficiency and decision-making. The need for improved passenger service management, from booking to boarding, also drives the adoption of SaaS, as it enables the seamless integration of customer service platforms across multiple channels.

As the industry continues to focus on digital transformation post-pandemic, the demand for SaaS solutions that offer both agility and compliance with strict aviation standards is expected to grow, making it a key driver in the broader adoption of cloud technologies in aviation.



Public Cloud segment by deployment type is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on deployment type, the public cloud segment is expected to grow highest during the forecast period. The public cloud segment is poised for significant growth in the aviation cloud market, driven by its cost-effectiveness, scalability, and ease of deployment.

Public cloud platforms enable aviation companies, including small to medium-sized enterprises, to access sophisticated computing resources without the need for extensive capital investments in private infrastructure. This democratizes technology access, allowing more players in the aviation industry to leverage advanced analytics, machine learning, and data storage capabilities, which are essential for optimizing operations such as flight scheduling, maintenance, and passenger handling.



North America is expected to hold the highest market share in 2024



North America's dominance in the aviation cloud market can be attributed to several factors. The region benefits from a strong technology innovation ecosystem, spearheaded by leading cloud technology companies and aviation giants. This facilitates rapid adoption and integration of new technologies across the aviation sector. The high emphasis on enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency drives airlines and airports in North America to leverage cloud solutions extensively.



The region's stringent regulatory standards for safety and data protection necessitate robust cloud-based solutions that comply with these regulations, encouraging further market growth. The proactive approach towards sustainability in aviation operations also pushes for cloud technologies that can optimize resource use and reduce environmental impact. These elements contribute to North America's leading position in the aviation cloud market.

Research Coverage

In terms of service model, the Aviation Cloud market is divided into IaaS, PaaS, SaaS.

The deployment type segment includes public, private and hybrid cloud.

Based on the end-user, the Aviation Cloud market is further segmented into airlines, airports, OEMs and MROs.



The application segment is divided into flight operations, passenger service, maintenance & management systems, supply chain management, data analytics & business intelligence, cargo management & Baggage handling and others.



This report segments the aviation cloud market across four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world, along with their respective key countries. The report's scope includes in-depth information on significant factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, that influence the growth of the Aviation Cloud market.



A comprehensive analysis of major industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business profiles, solutions, and services. This analysis also covers key aspects like agreements, collaborations, new product launches, contracts, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships associated with the Aviation Cloud market.

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), IBM (US), and Oracle (US) are the leading players within the industry. These key players offer connectivity applicable to various sectors and have well-equipped and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 235 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $12.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Need for Cloud-based Customer Relationship Management to Drive Market

Software-as-a-Service Segment to Capture Largest Market Share in 2024

Public Cloud to be Largest Segment During Forecast Period

Airports Segment to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Canada to be Fastest-Growing Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Passenger Traffic Migration from Legacy On-Premises Infrastructure to Cloud Services Aircraft Manufacturers Embracing Cloud Computing Services

Restraints Service Unavailability Concerns Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Opportunities Incorporation of AI-based Cloud Analytics Solutions for Critical Functions Cloud-based MRO IT Software

Challenges Integration of Legacy Systems with Cloud Infrastructure Vendor Lock-In Issue



Business Models

Subscription-based Model

Pay-As-You-Go Model

Freemium Model

Licensing Model

Hybrid Model

Use Case Analysis

Lufthansa Technik Migrated to Google Cloud for Aviatar Analytics Platform

Honeywell Unveiled Cloud-Connected Cockpit System

Tekenable Developed Cloud-based ERP Solution for Aircraft Engine Lessor

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Storage Systems Networking

Complementary Technologies Serverless Computing Networking Enhancements

Adjacent Technologies 5G Connectivity Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Internet of Things



Indicative Pricing Analysis

Factors Affecting Pricing of Aviation Cloud

Calculation of Cloud Costs

Indicative Pricing Analysis, by Region

Trade Analysis

Import Data Statistics

Export Data Statistics

Technology Trends

Edge Cloud

Quantum Computing

Cloud High-Performance Computing

Virtualization

Real-Time Intelligence for Predictive Maintenance

Impact of Megatrends

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

Big Data and Analytics

Internet of Things

Digitalization

Companies Featured in the Report

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Microsoft

Google

Oracle

IBM

Salesforce, Inc.

SAP SE

Adobe

DXC Technology Company

NEC Corporation

SITA

Wipro

Collins Aerospace

Amadeus IT Group SA

Lufthansa Group

TAV Technologies

A-ICE

AeroCloud Systems Ltd.

Infor

CirroX

Veryon

Cloudflight

IFS

Epicor

Materna IPS GmbH

