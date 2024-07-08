Global In-flight Internet Market Forecast to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2029 - Analysis of Trends, Use Cases, Key Technologies, Trade, Major Players, and More

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In-flight Internet Market by Technology (Air-2-Ground, Satellite, Hybrid), End User (Commercial Aviation and Business Aviation), Service Model (Free, Paid, Freemium), Connectivity Speed and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The In-flight Internet market is estimated to grow to USD 2.1 billion by 2029, from USD 1.6 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2029.

As air travel globalization progresses and flight durations extend, passengers' demand to remain connected during long-haul flights intensifies. In-flight Wi-Fi emerges as the solution, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity over international routes. Furthermore, expanding satellite communication infrastructure is pivotal in facilitating this connectivity revolution. With more ground stations and improved satellite coverage across diverse regions, airlines find it increasingly easier and cost-effective to offer in-flight Wi-Fi services, meeting the evolving needs of modern travelers worldwide.







Commercial aviation segment, by end user, is expected to hold the highest market share in 2024



Based on platforms, the commercial aviation segment is expected to have the highest market share in 2024. In-flight Wi-Fi is a substantial ancillary revenue source for commercial airlines, who capitalize on connectivity through diverse monetization models like tiered pricing, subscription services, and advertising. This additional revenue potential is a strong incentive for airlines to invest in robust Wi-Fi infrastructure, recognizing the financial benefits of meeting passengers' connectivity needs.



High-Speed Connectivity segment, by connectivity speed, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on Connectivity Speed, the Electric GSE segment is expected to grow highest during the forecast period. The advancement and implementation of high-capacity satellite networks, alongside enhanced onboard Wi-Fi systems, have empowered airlines to provide high-speed internet services. These networks efficiently accommodate more users and deliver faster connections, facilitating the expansion of high-speed offerings. Moreover, airlines equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi gain a competitive advantage, particularly among tech-savvy and discerning passengers who prioritize connectivity quality when selecting an airline.



North America is expected to hold the highest market share in 2024



North America boasts major airlines like American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines, which continually modernize their fleets with cutting-edge in-flight connectivity technologies. The region's numerous frequent and long-haul flights emphasize the value of in-flight connectivity, providing ample opportunities for passengers to utilize and appreciate Wi-Fi services. Furthermore, the competitive landscape in North America's airline industry compels carriers to prioritize superior in-flight services, including Wi-Fi, to attract and retain customers. This competition fosters ongoing enhancements and investments in in-flight connectivity to meet evolving passenger expectations.

Research Coverage



In terms of end user, the in-flight internet market is divided into commercial and Business aviation. The technology segment of the In-flight Internet market is air-to-ground, Satellite-Based, and Hybrid.



The connectivity speed segment includes high-speed, standard, and low-bandwidth connectivity.

Based on the service model, the In-flight Internet market is further segmented into free, paid, and freemium.



This report segments the in-flight internet market across six key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World, along with their respective key countries. The report's scope includes in-depth information on significant factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the in-flight internet market.



A comprehensive analysis of major industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business profiles, solutions, and services. This analysis also covers key aspects like agreements, collaborations, new product launches, contracts, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships in the in-flight internet market.

Viasat, Inc. (US), Gogo Business Aviation LLC (US), Panasonic Avionics Corporation (US), Thales (France), and Collins Aerospace (US) are key players offering connectivity applicable to various sectors and have well-equipped and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 218 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Demand for Connectivity Airlines Leveraging Superior In-Flight Internet Services Long-Haul Flights Deployment of Advanced Ku-Band and Ka-Band Satellites

Restraints High Initial Installation and Maintenance Costs Bandwidth Limitations

Opportunities Expansion of In-Flight Internet Services into Emerging Markets New Revenue Streams for Airlines and Service Providers Development of LEO Satellite Technology

Challenges Complex Installation Service Quality Viability



Use Case Analysis

Panasonic Avionics Integrates LEO Satellites with GEO Satellites to Reduce Latency

High-Speed Internet Using StarLink

Use of Wi-Fi-based IFE Systems Allows Passengers to Use Their Devices

Trade Analysis

Import Data Statistics Top Five Importing Countries of Parts of Aircraft and Spacecraft (HS Code: 8903): Taiwan, Malaysia, Philippines, Brazil, and Brunei Darussalam

Export Data Statistics Top Five Exporting Countries of Parts of Aircraft and Spacecraft (HS Code: 8903): Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan, Tunisia, and Brazil



Technology Trends

Low Earth Orbit Satellites

5G Onboard

Multi-Link Systems

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Satellite Communications Systems Air-To-Ground Networks Antenna Technologies

Complementary Technologies Bandwidth Optimization and Management Cybersecurity Solutions

Adjacent Technologies Passenger Experience Platforms Airline Operation and CRM Systems



Impact of Megatrends

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

Big Data & Analytics

Connectivity

Digitalization

Companies Featured in the Report

Viasat, Inc.

Gogo Business Aviation LLC

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Thales

Collins Aerospace

Anuvu

Safran

Intelsat

Iridium Communications Inc.

Starlink

Hughes Network Systems, LLC

Eutelsat Communications SA

AeroMobile Communications Ltd.

Asia Satellite Telecommunications Co. Ltd.

SITA

Deutsche Telekom

T-Mobile US Inc.

Thaicom PLC

AirFi

G-Connect

JSAT Mobile Communications

SkyFive

SES SA

Telesat

Avanti Hylas 2 Limited

