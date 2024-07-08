Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maximizing the Impact of B2B Event Marketing in the U.S.: Effective Strategies, Trends, and Tech" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

B2B event marketing is essential and highly engaging, but ROI challenges persist. Marketers should choose the right event format, use technology and AI for better results, and integrate events into broader marketing strategies.

Event marketing is crucial to B2B firms because it offers unmatched engagement. But ROI measurement challenges persist, and marketers need to align event types with their objectives. AI is rising in importance, particularly for enhancing event experiences and providing personalized content. Events and the content they produce should be integrated into broader marketing strategies to provide additional value.

Key Question: How can B2B firms use event marketing to drive engagement and ROI effectively?

Key Stat: 25% of US B2B marketers said in-person tradeshows and events are the top areas for spending, according to Sagefrog Marketing Group.

Key Report Features:

2 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

4 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making.

7 Expert Perspectives: Insights from industry and company leaders.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The State of B2B Event Marketing

Key takeaways

Interviews

Sources

Media Gallery

Charts

Top Areas of Marketing Spending According to US B2B Marketers, Aug 2023 (% of respondents)

Areas Meeting/Events Professionals in North America See As Challenges for Meeting Planning in 2024

Technologies Meeting/Events Professionals in North America Expect to Use in Their 2024 Meeting and Events

AI Tools Used by Meeting/Event Professionals in North America, Jan 2024 (% of respondents)

Interviewed for This Report

Michael Brenner - Marketing Insider Group, Founder

Kate Hammitt - Splash, Chief Marketing Officer

Amy Holtzman - Cheq, Chief Marketing Officer

Peter Loibl - Content Marketing Institute (Informa), Head of Sales

Abbegayle Morrow - ALM Global, Vice President of Marketing, Marketing Services, and Events

Tamara Prewitt - Quantent Marketing, Fractional CMO

Chris Walker - Passetto, Founder and CEO

