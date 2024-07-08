DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 8, 2024.



OKX Introduces 30-Day Verification for Withdrawal Address Book

OKX recently introduced a new feature that offers customers the option to verify addresses in their withdrawal address book for either 30 days or permanently. This enhancement provides customers with greater flexibility and security in managing their withdrawal addresses.



The new feature ensures that an address verified for 30 days will remain verified as long as withdrawals are made within that period. If no withdrawal occurs, the verification will expire, necessitating security verification for future withdrawals.

Customers can extend the verification period by making a transaction, which will reset the 30-day countdown. Existing verified addresses will be placed on a 30-day expiry period starting from July 4, 2024. To maintain permanent verification, customers can either wait for the 30-day period to expire and re-verify or delete and re-add the addresses as permanently verified.



By providing flexible verification options, OKX aims to offer a more personalized and secure platform for its customers. The feature is available on both web and app versions (6.75 and newer), ensuring broad accessibility for all customers.

