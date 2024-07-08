Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of Payment Transaction Types: How Innovation and Competition Are Reshaping P2P, Remittance, Bill Pay, Payroll and B2B Transactions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As part of the "Payments Ecosystem" collection, this report looks at what's influencing growth across P2P, remittance, bill pay, payroll, and B2B transactions - and what it means for payment providers.

In the world of payments, consumer purchases are just the tip of the iceberg. Five key transaction types - mobile peer-to-peer (P2P), remittances, wage disbursements, bill pay, and B2B - facilitate commerce among consumers, between consumers and businesses, and among businesses. Here's a closer look.

Key Question: What do payment providers need to know about shifting trends among major transaction types?

Key Stat: Instant wage disbursement delivers the speed, convenience, and greater certainty in timing that consumers want, per an October 2023 PYMNTS.com survey. More payment providers will tap this demand in the near term.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Innovation is reshaping payments far beyond consumer purchases

Banks and fintech giants are jockeying to build on P2P payments' success

Declining remittance pricing is driving innovation and partnerships

Emerging technologies will reshape consumer bill payments

Providers will meet rising demand for faster wage disbursement

Cards, ACH, and FedNow will drive B2B payments growth

Sources

Charts

Reasons US Consumers Prefer Instant vs. Non-Instant Payment Methods for Receiving Disbursements, Oct 2023 (% of respondents)

Share of Bill Payment Transaction Value Among US Adults, by Type, 2018 & 2022 (% of total)

