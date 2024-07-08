Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Opportunities Report 2024: Security Objections to QKD in the US may be Fading Away

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Opportunities 2024: The Quantum-Safe Path to the Quantum Internet" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) represents a product/market opportunity of immediate importance. QKD, combined with PQC, enables a two-pronged approach to cybersecurity in a world in which quantum computers will increasingly break public key encryption. Two points of failure in cybersecurity are better than one.

At the same time, the relatively mature QKD technology provides a solid path to a future Quantum Internet. And, although QKD chips have not taken off as fast as was once expected, there is a good chance that, in the next few years, they will lower the cost of QKD deployment and broaden the markets in which they make sense.

The analyst has been following the evolution of the QKD market since its earliest days and can comment on QKD opportunities from an insider perspective. This report represents the latest thinking on the topic and provides coverage of all the recent technological innovations in the space and the related ongoing standards and protocol development.

The report also provides a granular analysis - with specific case study examples - of how QKD is being used in government, banking and finance, and to protect the critical infrastructure. It also examines the role that QKD will find in large enterprises.

This report also profiles the business strategies of approximately 30 QKD vendors and all the major QKD deployments worldwide. Finally, based on current analysis of the QKD market, this report includes ten-year forecasts of QKD with breakouts by country, end-user type, etc.. These forecasts are provides to purchasers of the report in a separate Excel sheet, so that they can use them for constructed complex "what if" scenarios.

Key Insights

QKD: Quantum Safe or Quantum Networking

Security Objections to QKD in the US may be Fading Away

Impact of QKD Chips and Miniaturization

QKD Transmission: Developments in Fiber, Satellite and Freespace

Toshiba, IDQ and the Rest

New Entrants into the QKD Market

Emerging Applications for QKD

QKD and the Path to the Quantum Internet

Companies Featured

Adtran/ADVA

Ciena

Cisco

HPE/Juniper Networks

Nokia

ArQit

Evolution q

HEQA

ID Quantique

KEEQuant

KETS Quantum Security

MagiQ Technologies

Nu Quantum

Qnu Labs

Quantum Blockchains

QuantumCTek

Quantum industries

Qubitekk

QuintessenceLabs

Sandbox

Terra Quantum

Toshiba

Vericloud

AegiQ

CAS QuantumNet

KT

levelQuantum

QEYnet

Quantum Xchange

SpeQtral Quantum Technologies

ThinkQuantum and Quantum Future

Alter Technology

Aurea Technology

Fifteen Instrument

Pixel Photonics

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background to this Report

1.1.1 QKD vs. PQC?

1.1.2 QKD in the Mid-to-Late 2020s

1.2 Scope and Methodology of this Report

1.3 Fastest Growing QKD Market Segments

1.4 Plan and Methodology of Report



Chapter Two: QKD Technology Assessment

2.1 Emerging Types of QKD and the Path to the Quantum Internet

2.2 Quantum Chips Change Everything -- Maybe

2.3 Advances in Fiber-based QKD

2.3.1 Fiber Feeds and Speeds and Distances

2.4 Evolution of Satellite QKD

2.5 Satellite-Based QKD Networks

2.6 Free-Space QKD Networks



Chapter Three: Regulation, Standards and QKD

3.1 QKD Protocols

3.2 QKD Standards

3.2.1 ITU

3.2.2 ISO/IEC JTC 1

3.2.3 European Standardization of QKD

3.2.4 QKD Standardization in Japan

3.3 The National Security Agency and Criticism of QKD



Chapter Four: QKD Applications and Networks

4.1 QKD: Customer Considerations in Buying into QKD

4.2 End-user Groups for QKD

4.3 QKD: A Military and Intelligence Option?

4.3.1 China

4.3.2 NATO

4.4 QKD: QKD in Civil Government

4.5 QKD in Banking and Finance

4.5.1 Current examples of QKD in the Financial Sector

4.6 QKD and Critical Infrastructure

4.6.1 Current examples of QKD in Critical Infrastructure

4.7 QKD in the Telephone Industry

4.7.1 Thoughts on QKD and 5G/6G

4.8 Influential QKD Networks Around the Globe

4.9 Chinese QKD Network

4.10 Nationwide QKD Network in South Korea

4.11 QKD Network in Japan

4.12 QKD Networks in Singapore

4.13 QKD Networks in India

4.14 QKD Networks in the UK

4.15 QKD Networks in Europe: OpenQKD and EuroQCI

4.15.1 Satellite QKD in Europe:

4.15.2 Interconnection of OpenQKD testbeds

4.16 QKD in the United States

4.16.1 National Quantum Initiative Act.

4.16.2 Oak Ridge

4.16.3 Chicago Quantum Exchange

4.17 India

4.18 South Africa



Chapter Five QKD Solutions

5.1 QKD Industry Structure

5.2 QKD and the Major Hardware Vendors

5.2.1 Adtran/ADVA

5.2.2 Ciena (United States)

5.2.3 Cisco (United States)

5.2.4 HPE/Juniper Networks (United States)

5.2.5 A Note on Nokia (Finland)

5.3 QKD Companies

5.3.1 ArQit (United Kingdom)

5.3.2 Evolution q

5.3.3 HEQA (Israel)

5.3.4 ID Quantique (Switzerland)

5.3.5 KEEQuant (Germany)

5.3.6 KETS Quantum Security (United Kingdom.)

5.3.7 MagiQ Technologies (United States)

5.3.8 Nu Quantum (United Kingdom)

5.3.9 Qnu Labs (India)

5.3.10 Quantum Blockchains (Poland)

5.3.11 QuantumCTek (China)

5.3.12 Quantum industries (Austria)

5.3.13 Qubitekk (United States)

5.3.14 QuintessenceLabs (Australia)

5.3.15 Sandbox (United States)

5.3.16 Terra Quantum (Switzerland)

5.3.17 Toshiba (Japan and U.K)

5.3.18 Vericloud (France)

5.4 Satellite QKD and Other Service Providers

5.4.1 AegiQ (United Kingdom)

5.4.2 CAS QuantumNet (China)

5.4.3 KT (South Korea)

5.4.4 levelQuantum (Italy)

5.4.5 QEYnet (Canada)

5.4.6 Quantum Xchange (United States)

5.4.7 SpeQtral Quantum Technologies (Singapore)

5.4.8 ThinkQuantum and Quantum Future (Italy)

5.5 Test and Measurement and Components Companie

5.5.1 Alter Technology (Spain/Germany)

5.5.2 Aurea Technology (France)

5.5.3 Fifteen Instrument (Singapore)

5.5.4 Keysight

5.5.5 Pixel Photonics (Germany)

