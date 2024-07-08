Global Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense Systems Strategic Analysis Report 2024-2030 - Emergence of Directed Energy Weapons Throws the Spotlight on New Neutralization Methods

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense Systems was valued at an estimated US$1.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Globally, there is a growing trend towards integrating counter UAV defense systems with existing security and surveillance infrastructure, enhancing overall situational awareness and enabling coordinated responses to drone threats. The development and deployment of autonomous systems that can detect, track, and neutralize drones with minimal human intervention are gaining traction.

These systems leverage AI and machine learning to enhance threat detection and response capabilities. The miniaturization of counter-UAV systems is making them more portable and easier to deploy in various environments, with portable systems particularly valuable for mobile security units and temporary events.



Multi-layered defense systems combining various technologies are being developed to provide comprehensive protection against drone threats. Non-kinetic countermeasures, such as RF jamming and spoofing, are becoming more popular due to their ability to neutralize drones without causing physical damage or collateral harm. The expansion of counter-UAV systems into commercial markets, the focus on standardizing technologies, and the development of directed energy weapons are also significant trends in this dynamic and rapidly evolving market.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Detection Systems segment, which is expected to reach US$1.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.8%. The Detection & Disruption Systems segment is also set to grow at 4.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $361.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.2% CAGR to reach $318.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense Systems Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense Systems Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Aaronia AG, Airbus SE, Blighter Surveillance Systems Limited, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Drone Proliferation Drives Adoption of Counter UAV Defense Systems

Rising Incidents of Drone-Related Security Breaches Spur Market Demand

Military and Defense Applications Strengthen Business Case for Advanced Counter UAV Solutions

Technological Advancements in Detection and Neutralization Spur Market Growth

Growing Public Safety Concerns Accelerate Demand for Counter UAV Technologies

Development of Autonomous Counter UAV Systems Throws the Spotlight on AI and Machine Learning

Miniaturization and Portability of Systems Generate New Market Opportunities

Multi-Layered Defense Systems Provide Comprehensive Protection and Sustain Growth

Non-Kinetic Countermeasures Offer Safer and Cost-Effective Solutions

Emergence of Directed Energy Weapons Throws the Spotlight on New Neutralization Methods

Enhanced Integration with IoT Capabilities Expands Addressable Market

Focus on Real-Time Monitoring and Control Accelerates Market Penetration

Advances in Radar and RF Sensor Technologies Propel Market Growth

Increased Focus on Protecting Critical Infrastructure Drives Adoption

Market Expansion into Urban and Civilian Sectors Spurs Demand

Evolving Regulatory Frameworks Shapes Market Trends

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 52 Featured)

Aaronia AG

Airbus SE

Blighter Surveillance Systems Limited

CACI International Inc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Leonardo DRS

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

QinetiQ Limited

RTX Corporation

SAAB AB

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)

Thales Group

Zen Technologies Limited

