Rumble Content Creators to Host Live Shows During Republican Convention in Milwaukee

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced that many of its top content creators will host live programs on media row at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee later this month. Rumble creators will be live on location each day of the convention beginning on July 15, 2024, and running until July 19, 2024, the day after the convention concludes with the formal nomination of former President Donald Trump as the Republican candidate.

“It’s the biggest stage in politics, and Rumble will be there to host the free exchange of information in the marketplace of ideas,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “More and more, people are turning to Rumble for their news and analysis, live, on the spot, from people involved in making the news. All voices are welcome, and no one has to fear being canceled for their point of view.”

Rumble creators who will host live shows from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee include:

Dan Bongino

Russell Brand

Louder with Crowder

Donald Trump Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Viva Frei and Robert Barnes

Jeremy Hambley

LFA TV

Breanna Morello

Clayton Morris

Luke Rudkowski

Rumble is a sponsor of the convention’s host committee and also served as the exclusive live-streaming partner of the Republican National Committee’s 2024 Republican Presidential Primary Debates.

