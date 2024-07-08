The State of the Chinese Additive Manufacturing Industry 2024

Dublin, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of Chinese Additive Manufacturing: Market Opportunity Brief" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the state and outlook for the additive manufacturing (AM) industry in China and considers such formative topics such as standards development, regional and governmental support, and foreign AM companies operating in China, as they shape the Chinese 3D printing landscape today.

Chinese additive manufacturing markets are detailed for both the metal 3D printing and polymer 3D printing markets, and sectors analyzed include Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical & Dental, Energy, General Industry & Tooling, and Services Bureaus.

The companion Excel file details China's market size for various AM hardware types including Powder Bed Fusion, Directed Energy Deposition, Binder Jetting, Bound Metal Deposition, Material Extrusion, Material Jetting, Vat Photopolymerization. Breakouts are also provided by metal, polymer, and ceramic materials and services.

Companies and organizations mentioned or profiled include but are not limited to: Bright Laser Technologies (BLT), Eplus3D, Shining 3D, AnkerMake, Farsoon, HBD, FlashForge, INTAMSYS, UnionTech, and Creality.

"The State of Chinese Additive Manufacturing" is a Market Opportunity Brief providing both incisive and thorough analysis in shorter format and more digestible content. The written report is accompanied by an Excel file of historical market data as well as a 10-year forecast.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Background on Chinese AM

1.1 Introduction

1.2 History of AM in China

1.3 Standards

1.4 Regions

1.5 Chinese Industry Organizations

1.5.1 Foreign AM Companies in China

1.5.2 Government Plans Supporting AM

Chapter Two: The Chinese AM Market in Numbers

2.1 Chinese Advanced Manufacturing in Numbers

2.2 Global Comparison

2.3 China's Polymer AM Market: 10-Year Projection

2.4 China's Metal AM Market: 10-Year Projection

Chapter Three: Chinese AM By Sector

3.1 Aerospace/Defense/Space

3.2 Automotive

3.3 Medical and Dental 3D Printing

3.4 Service Bureaus

3.5 General Industry and Tooling

3.6 Energy

Chapter Four: Market Outlook

Companies Featured:

Bright Laser Technologies (BLT)

Eplus3D

Shining 3D

AnkerMake

Farsoon

HBD

FlashForge

INTAMSYS

UnionTech

Creality

