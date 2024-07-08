Bank of Southern California Announces the Hiring of Three Seasoned Commercial Lenders

San Diego, Calif., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Southern California, N.A. (“us,” “we,” “our,” or the “Bank”), the wholly owned subsidiary of Southern California Bancorp (Nasdaq: BCAL), announces it has hired a team of three seasoned commercial lenders. The team includes Ayub Kathrada, named Executive Vice President, Regional Manager; Dayana McAlister, named Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager Team Lead; and Ayaz Dadabhoy, named First Vice President, Portfolio Manager. The team will service the greater Los Angeles region out of the Bank’s Cerritos office and report to Executive Vice President Sam Kunianski.



“We are delighted to welcome the team of Ayub, Dayana and Ayaz to the Bank of Southern California,” said Sam Kunianski, Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer of Bank of Southern California. “The members of this team share our commitment to relationship banking by providing personal, high touch customer service to middle-market businesses. They have worked together for over 10 years and have a proven track record of establishing and growing banking relationships in the greater Los Angeles area. We are very pleased to have them aboard.”

“My team and I are very excited to join the Bank of Southern California,” said Ayub Kathrada, Executive Vice President, Regional Manager of Bank of Southern California. “We believe the Los Angeles-area market provides a wonderful opportunity for relationship-based banking and we look forward to contributing to the Bank’s growth.”

Ayub Kathrada, EVP, Regional Manager, brings more than 30 years of banking experience, focused on commercial and industrial lending, with demonstrated strong leadership in the training and mentoring of commercial banking teams, and a proven track record of growing revenues. He graduated from CSU, Fullerton, and has been active in his community, serving on the boards of Uplift Charity, Inner City Arts of Los Angeles, YMCA of Downey and the San Gabriel Valley Economic Partnership.

Dayana McAlister, SVP, Relationship Manager Team Lead, brings more than 10 years of banking experience and a proven history of sourcing credit and deposit relationships. She has demonstrated strong leadership abilities in recruiting, training and mentoring for all levels of commercial banking. She is a graduate of UC, Riverside and is currently finishing up her studies at the Pacific Coast Banking School.

Ayaz Dadabhoy, FVP, Portfolio Manager, brings more than 25 years of banking experience and a history of growing a middle-market loan portfolio through both existing and new relationships. He is a graduate of CSU, Fullerton.

ABOUT SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND BANK OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, N.A.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ: BCAL) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. Bank of Southern California, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States (the “Bank”) and regulated by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern California Bancorp. Established in 2001 and headquartered in San Diego, California, the Bank offers a range of financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and small- to medium-sized businesses through its 13 branch offices serving Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, and Ventura counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The Bank's solutions-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. Additional information is available at www.banksocal.com .

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT