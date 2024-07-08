Acai Berry Market Size Expected to Reach USD 29.5 Billion by 2034, at 15.60% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to research report published by Prophecy Market insights, the global acai berry market size and share was valued at USD 7.9 Billion in 2024 and is forecast to increase to USD 29.5 Billion by 2034, experiencing a CAGR of 15.60%.

Acai Berry Market Overview

Acai berries are grape-like fruits native to South American rainforests. They might, however, be helpful in defending the antioxidant defenses of people. To be precise, antioxidants are actually capable of preventing cell damage caused by free radicals or even decreasing the damage done to cells. Free radicals are atoms that are instable; they are capable of damaging all body cells; this causes a person to age and become ill rapidly. Types of acai berries are: acai in a powdered form, in liquid, dried and frozen. The berries are harvested by people from acai palm tree. In most cases, the fruits are usually purple in color. The taste some explains is more or less like chocolate or berries with after effects of metal.

Research findings have proved that acai berries are rich in anti-inflammatory, hypolipidemic, and anti-oxidant properties. Those characteristics can potentially decrease oxidative stress. The health benefits of acai products in human beings have not been well understood. A person can consume acai berries in juice, powder form, or as dried berries. An individual should consult his or her doctor when starting to use dietary supplements or making any dietary changes.

Acai Berry Market refers to that segment of the economy focusing on the production, handling, and selling of goods associated with the acai berry. The Acai berry is derived from the Acai palm tree exclusively found in the Amazon jungle. It is now being widely recognized as a superfood because of the abundance of vitamins and minerals and antioxidants.

Competitive Landscape:

The Acai Berry Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

Sambazon, Inc.

Acai Roots Inc.

Acaiexotic

Nativo Acai

Nossa Fruits

Amazon Power Pty Ltd.

The Berry Company

Organique Inc.

Tropical Acai LLC.

Energy Foods International LLC

Acai Berry Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2024 USD 7.9 Billion Market value in 2034 USD 29.5 Billion CAGR 15.60% from 2024 – 2034 Base year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2034

Analyst View:

Acai berries are grape-like fruit from the South American rainforest with the antioxidant properties to fight cell damage caused by free-radicals. They are purple in color, extracted from the Acai palm tree, with anti-inflammatory, hypolipidemic, and anti-oxidant properties. The main definition for the acai berry market segment would be that part of the economy concerned with the production, handling, and selling of goods identified with acai berries. Market dynamics arise from increased consumer demands in relation to ecological and organic products, such as vegan diets. With its highly rich content of antioxidants and good fats, acai berries are mostly used in beverages, dietary supplements, powder forms, and skin, hair, and cosmetic applications. Some of its health uses include fighting free radicals, cell protection, heart health, bowel activity cleansing, and protection for the brain against inflammatory and age-related damages. Another force driving the demand for natural and healthy food products, like acai berries, is fitness awareness. According to the sustainable acai experts, however, the biggest requirement in the production process of acai berries is not supply or production cost-driven factors, but rather avoiding the monoculture of acai palms and ensuring the sustainability of the Amazonian ecosystem. Brazil accounts over 85% of the total global production of acai berry in the global industry.

Market Dynamics:



Drivers:

Preference for ecological and organic products as increased vegan population

The demand for acai berries in the market has been driven by increased consumer demand for natural, healthful foods — more specifically, vegan. A popular vegan and plant-based product, acai berries have an extremely high content of antioxidants and good fats. With the increase in plant-based and vegan diets, another driving demand for items based on acai berries—such as beverages, supplements, and powders—has spiraled. Acai berries are increasingly added by the manufacturer to skin care, hair care, and cosmetic products to achieve the environmental sustainability and high quality at the same time. On the other hand, in the plant-based beverages market, acai berries are also sought-after for bigger health benefits compared to those of conventionally sweetened beverages.

Good health benefits

The antioxidants in acai berries help fight and eliminate free radicals, thus protecting cells. In addition, they help prevent too much blood clumping by providing relaxed blood vessels and promote heart health by lowering cholesterol levels. The fiber in acai and its antioxidants cleanse and moderate bowel activity by elimination of toxins in the system. The antioxidants further have the potential to protect the brain from both inflammatory and age-related damage, which, in turn, may work in favor of acai in the improvement of cognitive and memory capabilities. Rich in antioxidants and high vitamin C, it delays the skin-aging process, reduces wrinkles, and promotes the regeneration of cells.

Market Trends:

Fitness awareness in targeted audience

Consumer awareness of fitness and health has recently reached very significant proportions, which may be the reason for the growing demand for natural and healthy food products such as acai berries. Acai berries are more and more recognized to maintain blood sugar levels and reduce fat content in the body, thus making them suitable for weight loss. In today's times, the demand for antioxidant-rich superfoods such as acai berries are increasingly high as a result of lifestyle-related issues like obesity, diabetes, and heart diseases. In the case of the acai berry, high amounts of fiber, healthy fat, and antioxidants are found, which have been the nutrients that health cautious consumers of foods are after.

Segmentation:

Acai Berry Market is segmented based on Product Form, Application and Region.

Product Form Insights

There are two types dried and pulp. The forms in which the acai berry is available include pills, frozen, juice, powder, and dried berries. It basically provides additional nutrition to your diet by just mixing in the powdered form of the dried acai berry into your smoothie or juice. It can be added to cereal, oats, and granola bars and used to make acai bowls. It is rich in vitamins, fiber, amino acids, and antioxidants. Fresh berries are less shelf-stable than dried acai powder. Acai berry pulp is a thick puree of fresh acai berries, frozen to hold its nutrients and flavor. It is highly perishable and should be processed within 48 hours from harvesting to avoid getting spoiled. Acai pulp arrives in packs, usually with 100g of the frozen pulp inside. Taste-wise, it's earthy—something between raw chocolate and raspberries. This makes it best for smoothies and acai bowls, which one can enjoy with a velvety texture and a more concentrated flavor of acai. It is, however, more perishable and hence has to be frozen for storage.

Application Insights

Açaí berries have been considered to be rich in antioxidants, fiber, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals, thus are beginning to catch up in the food and beverage industry because of potential advantages to human health. They are, therefore, found in rich nutrient and antioxidant concentration in supplements and dietary products, yet also as additives in bread and cakes, into smoothies, acai juice, and acai bowl. Due to various advantages, the acai for skin, heart health, and immune system is famously called a "superfood". Number of research studies have shown consumption of acai to be beneficial for the heart, skin, and immune system. Acai is frequently used in the cosmetic industry, due to its skin-lightening, antioxidant, and anti-aging properties. Acai berries have medicinal uses for they contain antioxidants, plant sterols, and vitamin C which promote the immune system and heart health.

Recent Development:

In June 2023, Global food brand opened second UK location in Belfast. A global açaí and smoothie brand is set to open its first store in Northern Ireland. Oakberry is a "healthy fast-food" company and is the largest açaí franchise in the world with over 600 locations worldwide.

In February 2023, Astraberry launched the latest range of Acai berry Bio Hyaluronate Skin Care Products. This contemporary product is available in a number of variations that are jam-packed with the benefits of Bakuchiol and Acai Beery. With modern science and ancient Indian Ayurveda as inspiration, the goal is to provide a one-stop shop for all personal care requirements.

Browse Detail Report on "Acai Berry Market Size and Share By Product Form (Dried, and Pulp), By Application (Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Online Stores, and Convenience Stores), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Acai-Berry-Market-By-619





Regional Insights

Latin America: The Amazon region of northern Brazil is the source of about 85% of the world's acai consumption, as the tree known as açaizeiros grows in abundance there. A growing acai palm plantation in the Amazon rainforest directly responds to the growing demand for acai berries worldwide and eventually results in the loss of biodiversity in parts of the tropical rainforest. Sustainable acai experts say the greatest requirement for it to be produced is that, at the same time as avoiding a monoculture of acai palms, the Amazon is left standing as it continues to be a key area in the fight against climate change, and that requires tougher conservation laws, more enforcement, and greater incentives to farmers.

The Amazon region of northern Brazil is the source of about 85% of the world's acai consumption, as the tree known as açaizeiros grows in abundance there. A growing acai palm plantation in the Amazon rainforest directly responds to the growing demand for acai berries worldwide and eventually results in the loss of biodiversity in parts of the tropical rainforest. Sustainable acai experts say the greatest requirement for it to be produced is that, at the same time as avoiding a monoculture of acai palms, the Amazon is left standing as it continues to be a key area in the fight against climate change, and that requires tougher conservation laws, more enforcement, and greater incentives to farmers. Asia Pacific: The claimed health benefits of berries and increased awareness towards health have boomed the demand of acai berries in the U.S. market. Different variety of products, namely vitamins, smoothies, juices, and cosmetics, are being launched into the market. Some of the market leaders are Sambazon, Jamba Juice, Acai Roots and Acai Exotic. Online distribution channels will probably be the most explosive growth and will support the general growth of online sales. But here it is reasonable to doubt the long-lasting existence of acai plantations and its competetiveness to the Amazonian ecosystem. The companies like Sambazon are making a few first steps to save the Amazon and its sustainable use.

