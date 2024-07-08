Bonafide Health Issues Findings of 4th Annual State of Menopause Study, Trends Reveal Positive Progress in Open Discussion and Overcoming Stigma, But Confusion and Misperceptions Remain Rampant

New York, NY, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonafide Health, LLC, a women’s healthcare company that provides hormone-free, clinically researched solutions to effectively relieve perimenopause & menopause symptoms, announces the results of its fourth annual State of Menopause Study. This year’s findings show women are more open and vocal about discussing menopause than ever before but remain confused about symptoms and treatments. They are also calling for more substantial investments to be made in comprehensive research, healthcare training and legislative initiatives to drive continued advancement of the State of Menopause.

The 2024 Bonafide® State of Menopause survey included 2,013 women in the United States, aged 40-64, who are experiencing key symptoms of perimenopause and menopause.

Key Takeaways

Progress



While there is a growing openness to discuss menopause, confusion remains about what to expect and how to manage symptoms. Women are sharing their experiences, and driving change to reducing menopause stigma, while pushing for better standards of care.



64% of women openly discuss menopause with friends and family, a 12% increase from last year’s data, suggesting a positive shift in societal attitudes

67% of respondents have talked to a healthcare provider about their menopause symptoms, a 14% increase from last year

69% of women say everything they know about menopause has come from first-hand research, pointing to the importance of self-education

7 out of 10 women still don’t know the technical definition of menopause, but there was an improvement of 38% answering correctly in 2024

Millennials vs. Gen X

Older Millennials and younger Gen X women are displaying different attitudes compared to women 50+, potentially signaling a significant shift in how menopause will be understood and managed in the future. As Millennials begin their menopause transition, there seems to be an increased interest in tech designed to support menopause. This is a strong indication that these digital natives could be the driver of increased demand for menopause technology.

Women 40-49 are 4x more likely to turn to consumer tech for menopause support, with 29% indicating they use mobile apps, a digital healthcare platform or wearable technology to monitor symptoms, as opposed to only 7% aged 50+

Almost half of women participating in the study (48%) feel that menopause has disrupted their daily lives, with 1 in 3 women saying menopause has caused them to feel hopeless

Specifically, women aged 40-49 are 50% more likely to feel hopeless, suggesting that the initial onset of symptoms during perimenopause may be the most difficult part of the menopause transition

Workplace Expectations

In the workplace, there’s an increasing interest in policies related to menopause, along with a strong desire for better accommodations.

51% of women state they want more menopause support in the workplace

48% think they’d be stereotyped at work as less productive or emotionally stable due to menopause

Women in their 40s (57%) report more negative impacts of menopause symptoms on their work performance and ambition compared to women 50+ (45%)

Healthcare Gaps Remain

As the stigma surrounding menopause declines, expectations for better care emphasize long-standing educational gaps in healthcare.

36% of women report receiving conflicting medical advice from different providers, with a significant increase (41%) in women who feel dismissed by their HCPs

2024 results indicate that women still feel there’s a lack of education, support and resources dedicated to menopause

94% feel menopause and its treatment should be required subject matter for OB/GYNs in medical school – this is in line with 2023 findings where 95% of women felt providers need more menopause-specific training

Potential



There are many opportunities to improve women’s experiences with menopause. New data indicates that scientific innovations and enhanced research investments are key to helping women tackle challenges.

99% of women indicate they want increased funding for women’s health research, with nearly 90% wanting women’s health to make up at least 25% of the total NIH budget

2 in 5 women say funding for women’s health research will influence how they vote in the 2024 election

Women's interest in menopause research is influencing their purchasing behavior, with 66% stating they would buy from a brand that invests in menopause research

While there has been progress made in discussing menopause, concrete actions are imperative to create lasting change and improve the State of Menopause. Comprehensive research, healthcare provider education, government investments and continued advocacy are essential to address the unique challenges faced by menopausal women. By establishing more definitive support structures, we can ensure that the growing awareness and advocacy around menopause translate into tangible benefits, ultimately improving the quality of life for women navigating this transition.



METHODOLOGY

The 2024 Bonafide State of Menopause Survey was fielded by Bonafide in May of 2024. Respondents were U.S. women between the ages of 40-65 years old who are currently experiencing perimenopause or menopause symptoms, totaling 2,013 responses.

ABOUT BONAFIDE HEALTH

Bonafide Health was launched with a simple mission: to provide women with safe and highly effective symptom relief throughout their menopause journey. As part of Bonafide's scientific research and product development process, the brand prides itself on their deep understanding of the biological and physiological changes that affect women due to hormonal fluctuations experienced with age. Trusted by more than 17,350 healthcare professionals, Bonafide provides first-of-its-kind, evidence-based solutions developed from naturally derived ingredients that are hormone-free and drug-free. To learn more visit www.hellobonafide.com

